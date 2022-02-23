Buddy DeFranco Jazz Fest announces dates for March

After an online-only version in 2021, the 42nd annual Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival is back in person at the University of Montana on Thursday and Friday, March 17-18.

As per tradition, the festival will bring in guest artists from around the U.S. for public concerts. They’ll share stage time with Northwest middle school, high school and college ensembles representing the best of the many groups that come to UM for two days of workshops, according to a UM news release.

Concerts are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at the Dennison Theatre. For tickets, head to griztix.com or call 406-243-4051.

Guest artists this year are saxophonist Brad Leali, of Dallas, drummer Brian Claxton, of Denver, pianist-composer Ben Markley, of Wyoming, bassist Ashley Summers, of Chicago, and trumpeter Jared Hall, of Seattle.

After the concert on Friday, they’ll play an after-hours set at Stave & Hoop.

Another feature of Friday’s concert will be a new honor for two local musicians, Chuck and Brooke Florence. The first Florence Saxophone Section Award will be given out. They join others such as Jodi Marshall, Buddy DeFranco, Larry Gookin, Earl Morgenroth and Lance Boyd.

Behind the scenes, the festival brings approximately 1,000 students, band directors and musicians, and around 45 middle school, high school and college jazz combos and bands from around the region to UM. They take master classes, clinics, workshops and more.

“Our festival offers a truly educational experience for all — middle school, high school and our own college students,” said festival director Rob Tapper, UM Jazz Studies director and professor of trombone. “We take pride in considering this one of the best educational festivals in the country. We are excited to have so many groups involved again after a one-year online hiatus.”

