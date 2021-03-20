Buddy DeFranco Jazz Fest to stream online

Green grew up in Whitefish and stared playing when she was 12. She “loved it, and never wanted to stop.” After investing more time, she pursued it for college — playing in bands, perhaps touring, opening a studio, teaching. (She likes to pay neo-soul and indie in addition to jazz.)

She’s glad the festival is able to keep going during the pandemic — when she was in high school, they would come down to play and see the guest artists.

“It’s nice to be able to play in it now and be on the other side,” she said.

Month-long festival

The concert is one night, but the festival itself is a month. Tapper said the semester has involved generating plans and then adjusting on the fly, and the festival is no different. Typically, bands from around the city, state and region come to Missoula to work directly with the artists. This year, travel wasn’t an option. And some groups might not be rehearsing together yet, while others are.

Tapper, with Heather Adams, a choreographer, dancer, director, and founder of the Downtown Dance Collective, began looking at ideas for a format that didn’t rely on scheduled Zoom master classes, since students and educators have to use it so much already.