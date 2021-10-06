Bug swarms in Missoula warn of winter weather switch

Those little blue bugs that filled the Missoula air like snow all September will soon get replaced by real October snow.

This fall produced a particularly big swarm of leafcurl aphids in neighborhoods with green ash trees, according to Missoula County Extension Service horticulturalist Sandy Perrin.

The millimeter-long bits of blue fluff have flustered a lot of evening deck parties, but don’t do much agricultural damage.

“Their whole mission is to mate and lay eggs and die,” Perrin said. “It happens in a short period of time — maybe a week or two. They don’t harm anything other than fly up your nose.”

Leafcurl aphids lay those eggs in the crevasses of tree bark, looking for fruit trees as well as the green ash. In the spring, they hatch just as new leaves are budding out, and then feed on the sap. That makes the leaves curl up and results in a lot of sticky bits of “honeydew” on anything under the trees, but doesn’t usually hurt the host tree.

The aphids retreat underground for much of the hot summer, and re-emerge in fall just when Missoulians hope to celebrate the last warm evenings.

