Bukacek wins MT Public Service Commission's District 5 seat

The race for a seat representing District 5 on the Montana Public Service Commission went to Republican candidate Ann "Annie" Bukacek of Kalispell on Wednesday.

As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bukacek had 56% of the vote compared with 43% for Democrat John Repke, with 101 out of 102 precincts fully reported.

Bukacek had 52,836 votes compared with 40,802 votes for Repke.

The Public Service Commission has broad authority over power utilities and other public services that have monopolies in Montana.

Repke, a Whitefish resident, worked for nine years with a company called Waste Management and 10 years with Havi Group LLC, a global supply chain company. Most recently, he worked for SmartLam, a wood products company in the Flathead Valley.

Bukacek, a Kalispell internal medicine doctor, runs her own practice.

The new commissioner will represent Flathead, Lake, Teton, Pondera and Lewis and Clark counties. The new commissioner is replacing Brad Johnson, who has served on the commission since 2014 but was termed out.