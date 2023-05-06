85-year-old Ethel MacDonald is one of about 600 cyclists who traverse the Beartracks Bridge on an average day in Missoula. The self-proclaimed biking “fanatic” uses the Higgins corridor five to six times a week, almost exclusively on her bike because she doesn’t own a car.

“I totally prefer biking or walking or taking the bus,” MacDonald said. “It’s more than just my own good health and the fact that I think it’s more pleasant. It’s also very much about the environment, climate warming, all of that. I think it’s the responsible thing to do.”

Despite her comfort on two wheels — which carry her an average of 3,000 miles each year — MacDonald has reservations about biking on Higgins Avenue. She used to avoid Higgins, and she’s still wary of the portion of the roadway south of the bridge. Three times, the octogenarian has been hit by a car door opening.

“I am somewhat comfortable, but that’s because I bike all the time and I know how to maneuver in traffic,” she explained. “While I am comfortable, I know there are too many people who are afraid to ride that stretch.”

A project proposed by the City of Missoula intends to make it safer along the busy thoroughfare for travelers like MacDonald, along with her car-riding counterparts. In February, the city submitted a grant application for its Downtown Safety and Mobility Project, which would incorporate major changes to Higgins, Front Street and Main Street. The improvements hinge around questions of congestion, parking, safety and business access.

Under the proposal, Higgins would decrease from a four-lane road to three lanes from Brooks Street to Broadway, including the bridge in the middle. The center lane would be used for turning on either end of the bridge, while that space would be used to store snow and offer emergency access on Beartracks.

Bike lanes

Protected bike lanes would be added throughout the corridor, eliminating some parking. North of Broadway, where protected bike lanes are already in place, would not see any changes.

West of downtown Higgins, Front Street and Main Street would also go from one-ways to two-way traffic, with a bike lane on one side of each road. While the conversion centers around adding two-way traffic, bikes would still be funneled one way in each direction on Front and Main.

The principal goal of the overall project, according to city staff, is safety.

“Missoula has always been a very bike-centric community,” said Public Works and Mobility Director Jeremy Keene. “There’s just been this long history that bikes have played a central role. It doesn’t mean that everyone bikes for everything, but there is an inherent cultural aspect to Missoula where that is an important part of our city.”

Keene said Missoula started putting in bike lanes in the 1990s, and those facilities have paid dividends for the city.

Infrastructure and Mobility Planning Manager Aaron Wilson noted Missoula has 15 to 20% fewer single-occupancy vehicle trips than many other communities. Higgins, he said, sees some of the city's highest proportions of bike, pedestrian, car and bus traffic — known in city parlance as multi-modal use. On that corridor, modes besides cars account for 20 to 30% of all traffic.

“We’ve been successful to date,” said Wilson. Still, he added, portions of the city like Higgins could use improved facilities.

“You get what you design for, and we’ve spent the last hundred years designing for vehicles,” he said. “And so we have a lot of vehicles and the result of that is congestion.”

That reality, however, seems to be shifting. Wilson and Keene said part of the Higgins redesign concept is a result of changing attitudes and trends around multi-modal travel. Around Missoula and across the country, there appears to be a move toward biking, walking and using transit. In Missoula, that’s especially pronounced among younger people and in the downtown area.

“The cost of owning a vehicle has gone up significantly,” Wilson said, highlighting one of many factors contributing to this cultural transformation. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the average monthly payment on a new car was $716, according to credit reporting agency Experian. And taking into account loan interest, depreciation, fuel, insurance, maintenance and fees, the average cost of owning a car driven 15,000 miles a year was $10,728 a year in 2022 according to AAA. That equates to $894 a month.

Indeed, many Missoulians back up Wilson’s assertions.

“We love biking,” said Ava Sweet and Olivia Holmes, a pair of supporters of the bike lane proposal on Higgins.

“I like to bike,” agreed Chaise Pickens, another advocate for adding bike lanes on Higgins.

“Biking around here is kinda scary,” Pickens went on. “…I’m stoked.”

Even Katie Edens, who opts to cross Higgins on foot rather than pedal, said it seems beneficial to add a bike lane, although she admitted the current infrastructure feels pretty spacious, at least on the bridge.

Businesses wary

There is, nonetheless, opposition to the city’s plan, especially among the business community. A collection of more than 60 business owners sent a strongly worded letter to Mayor Jordan Hess in March expressing their displeasure with the proposal.

And while few of the businesses who signed the letter opted to explain their reasoning to the Missoulian, longtime Hip Strip business owner Dave McIntosh explained why he personally disagrees with the redesign.

While he acknowledged that biking on Higgins currently is “a death wish,” McIntosh thought bikers should stick to side streets instead of the busy main road. Building bike lanes on Higgins, especially at the expense of parking, seems counterintuitive to McIntosh.

“They (city staff) act like everybody rides bikes and walks 365 days a year,” McIntosh said. “It just defies logic, from what I can see.”

At the city, on the other hand, there’s a sense that if they build it, bikers and other multi-modal users will keep coming. Keene clarified bike infrastructure is meant to also benefit vehicular users, rather than take their place. Every biker frees up space for someone who needs to drive, he pointed out.

“That doesn’t mean that cars don’t exist in downtown and other places in Missoula,” he said. “We’re still going to rely on cars.”

But, he also explained, with that reliance comes some drawbacks, chiefly congestion.

“I think people have an expectation that they’re going to be able to drive their car and not have congestion and that’s something that we have to be realistic about,” Keene said. “We’re not going to build our way out of this.”

Instead, Keene hopes, Missoulians will change their travel patterns to facilitate better, safer movement. The goal of adding bike facilities on the busy Higgins corridor is to see as many as 1,200 or 1,500 bikers a day like the city counts on its main commuter trails.

According to Wilson, national studies suggest better facilities result in more usage year-round, but there’s no way of predicting exactly how much more biking would result if the current Higgins set-up became more bike-friendly.

Noting that change happens slowly, Keene advocated for an experiential, educational approach to increasing biking and other non-motorized travel options in downtown Missoula.

“We won’t change our habits overnight,” he said. “It’ll happen over many years and continue to evolve.”