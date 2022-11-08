Bull elk poached on Bison Range

A poacher killed an elk on the Bison Range and game wardens are concerned it may have been a famous bull known for an atypical antler rack.

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal game wardens found the carcass with its head cut off in the Bison Range’s irrigation canal, along the northern fence line. All the meat was wasted.

“We cannot confirm at this time that this elk is the iconic non-typical elk known as 'Harold,' who has been widely admired by many Bison Range visitors annually,” CSKT Natural Resources spokeswoman Stephanie Gillin wrote in an email. “Efforts have been made to locate Harold in one of his many typical hideout locations, and we have not been able to confirm his location.”

As of Tuesday, investigators were still uncertain if the dead elk was Harold, Gillen said.

Passersby noticed the carcass on Oct. 20, but it was not officially reported as a poaching incident until Oct. 25, according to CSKT game warden Garret Fenton. He examined the carcass on Oct. 26 and determined it was killed by a gunshot. However, in the intervening time, rain showers had degraded much of the incident scene.

More than 100 wild elk roam the Bison Range between St. Ignatius and Moiese on the Flathead Indian Reservation. No hunting is allowed within the range.

On average, four elk a year die there of injuries sustained in the rut or other natural causes. Fenton said Harold was a very mature bull known for fighting younger elk during the rut and then withdrawing alone to “lick his wounds.”

“It’s been a while since Harold’s been seen,” Fenton said on Tuesday. “He’s just a huge bull — the poster child of the range.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Fenton at (406) 360-8193 or at garrett.fenton@cskt.org.