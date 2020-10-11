Bullock rallies at Kiwanis Park

Masked Missoulians gathered at Kiwanis Park on Sunday, many with the words “vote” or “Griz support Bullock” emblazoned on their face coverings, to hear Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock speak about his quest to become the next U.S. senator of Montana.
“(Steve Bullock) lines up with most of the issues that are critically important to us,” Missoula local Bob Luceno said. “Health care is number one.”
Bullock is running to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in a race deemed a toss-up by the Cook Political Report.
Luceno and his son Robby Luceno went to the rally to show support for Bullock, who they believe will maintain access to the healthcare they need to support the costs of Robby’s pre-existing medical condition.
“(Bullock) will protect pre-existing conditions, and we believe Steve Daines' record has shown that he will not,” Luceno said. “This is huge for us.”
Luceno is also impressed by how Bullock handled COVID-19 as Montana’s governor early on in the pandemic.
“I feel much safer with Steve Bullock in that Senate seat than Steve Daines, who in my opinion is pretty much a sycophant for President Trump and big business,” Luceno said.
Bryce Bennett, Democratic nominee for Montana’s secretary of state and current senator in the Montana State Senate for District 50, opened up the rally for Bullock by addressing public lands, access to voting and the Montana values of helping one another. He said he’s worked tirelessly to make sure every Montanan is able to vote, even those who probably won’t vote for him. Bennett is running against Deputy Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, a Republican from Helena.
Bullock centered his speech on the ways he intends to put Montana people’s interests first.
“We need somebody that’s actually going to fight for Montana not the corporations and not the special interests,” Bullock said over and over in his speech, each time the phrase was accompanied by cheers and clapping.
Bullock’s promises included access to affordable health care and prescription drugs, funding for quality public education, social security and medicare benefits for senior citizens, protection of public lands and action to stop climate change. He said that while he is for Montana citizens, Daines is for corporations and special interests.
“Every time I’ve been here elections aren’t decided by the corporations, they’re not decided by the special interests, they’re decided by you,” Bullock said near the end of his speech. “People talking to people matter.”
Monica Tranel, Democratic candidate for the Montana Public Service Commission's District 4, and Shannon O’Brien, a Democrat campaigning for the state State, wrapped up the rally by calling people to action and praising a group of student volunteers who helped run the event.
“I’m a two-time Olympic rower and I can tell you you don’t win the race in the first 1,700 meters of it, you win the race at the finish line,” Tranel said. “We win this on November 3 by getting more votes than everybody else and we’re not getting mad, we’re getting elected.”
Tranel is running against Republican Jennifer Fielder. O'Brien is running for Senate District 46 against Republican Niki Sardot.
