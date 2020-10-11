Bullock rallies at Kiwanis Park

Masked Missoulians gathered at Kiwanis Park on Sunday, many with the words “vote” or “Griz support Bullock” emblazoned on their face coverings, to hear Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock speak about his quest to become the next U.S. senator of Montana.

“(Steve Bullock) lines up with most of the issues that are critically important to us,” Missoula local Bob Luceno said. “Health care is number one.”

Bullock is running to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in a race deemed a toss-up by the Cook Political Report.

Luceno and his son Robby Luceno went to the rally to show support for Bullock, who they believe will maintain access to the healthcare they need to support the costs of Robby’s pre-existing medical condition.

“(Bullock) will protect pre-existing conditions, and we believe Steve Daines' record has shown that he will not,” Luceno said. “This is huge for us.”

Luceno is also impressed by how Bullock handled COVID-19 as Montana’s governor early on in the pandemic.

“I feel much safer with Steve Bullock in that Senate seat than Steve Daines, who in my opinion is pretty much a sycophant for President Trump and big business,” Luceno said.

