Bullock sues to block Pendley from BLM job

Pendley led the Mountain States Legal Foundation and was defending an energy developer’s claim to drill for oil in the Badger-Two Medicine region considered sacred land by the Blackfeet Indian Tribe. A federal appeals court rejected that claim in June. Since becoming acting director, Pendley has overseen a transfer of BLM headquarters from Washington, D.C. that resulted in nearly half the bureau’s career staff quitting. He has also made numerous controversial comments, including writing a National Review article titled “The Federal Government Should Follow the Constitution and Sell Its Western Lands.”

Bullock’s lawsuit before the U.S. District Court in Great Falls accuses Pendley of violating the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, “which prohibits acting officers from running agencies while their nominations are pending before the Senate.” The lawsuit also claims Pendley directed BLM actions that “threaten sagebrush habitat that was previously identified by Bureau as a conservation priority” and increasing the risk that sage grouse will be listed under the Endangered Species Act, “prioritizing access to extractive industries over all other land use and conservation goals (which) undercut the State’s ability to preserve and protect areas that have special fish and wildlife, archaeological and recreational values,” and improperly rewrote resource management plans produced after years of work at the Lewistown and Missoula field offices to ignore or reject thousands of acres of proposed land protections.