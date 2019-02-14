Gov. Steve Bullock briefly left Helena and his last legislative session to call for greater investment in two areas: preschool and higher education.
Both are vital for Montana’s current and future prosperity, he told about 40 members of the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Missoula group.
“If we're actually talking about a workforce, we can't wait until they're seniors in high school or a senior in college. [If] we're going to be making the advancements that we need to, we actually have to say, ‘What are the first five years really going to look like?'”
When the Legislature met for its regular session in 2017, Montana was one of only six states with no state-funded pre-kindergarten programs.
That year, state lawmakers created the $6 million STARS Preschool pilot program, which provides early-childhood education at 18 locations around Montana. Now, Bullock’s budget proposal calls for $30 million for preschool.
“Through that, we get close to about half of our 4-year-olds with the potential of having access, with the expectation that we're asking … taxpayers to make significant investments.”
Bullock’s effort to pass a $34 million preschool funding package failed in 2015. This year, his $10.3 billion budget request includes about $100 million in new tax increases, likely a hard sell with Republicans in the Legislature.
During the question-and-answer session afterwards, an audience member asked what the barriers were to shifting some of the state's education dollars towards the precious first five years of a child's development.
“I think in part it is a lack of awareness and understanding,” he said. “There's some concern that the big hand of government is trying to take a child from the time he or she is born and swoop in and do what the parents ought to be doing, [that] it's government overreach.
“Everything that we do in this area is completely voluntary” he said.
While progress on this front had been slow during his time as governor, Bullock noted strong support for expanded preschool among Montana’s business community, and the policy’s success in deeply conservative Alabama, and declared himself “cautiously optimistic that we're going to get somewhere now.”
Bullock also touted his initiatives for higher education.
“Montana's one of four states that's increased your investment [in higher education] since the recession,” he said. A 2017 report by the Office of Budget and Policy Priorities found that five states, Montana included, were spending more per student in 2017 than they had been in 2008. But another report from 2018 found that the state’s per-student spending had dropped 1.2 percent over the 2008-2018 period.
This session, Bullock’’s backing a bill that would freeze tuition increases across the Montana University System for the next two years. The Joint Appropriations Subcommittee on Education approved it Wednesday.“If it passes, for the eight years I've served as governor, we've frozen tuition six out of the eight years,” he said.
Tuition was frozen from 2014 through 2017, according to the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education. But overall, the Office of Budget and Policy Priorities found, from 2008 to 2018 “Montana increased average tuition across its four-year institutions more than any other state, by more than 5 percent, or roughly $339.”
Stopping further increases was vital, Bullock said. “I've learned over my six years serving as governor that it's not really easy to get additional revenues out of this Legislature … yet every time college tuition goes up, it's a tax increase or a revenue requirement on about 28,000 families across our state.”
Investments in higher education, he said, also needed to be more diverse.
“It's not always going to be about a two- or four-year degree either when we look at both needs of employers and our students or returning students,” he said, discussing the importance of apprenticeships and other non-conventional education programs.
But sustaining these and other education programs, he said, depends on the outcome of Montana’s biennial battle over taxes and spending.
“One of the most important investments we can make long term is education. If we don’t figure out the way to make sure that revenues are meeting changing needs, a changing economy, then so many of the programs that are so critical to folks are going to continue to be underfunded.”