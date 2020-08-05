Bullock visits lab developing new rapid COVID test

Last month, the state surpassed the governor's goal to test 60,000 Montanans per month by nearly 10,000 people. The operation ran into some snags, however. One of the out-of-state labs Montana sent its test to did not have the capacity to analyze and send results back, Bullock said. And test shortages are on the forefront of officials’ minds as cases continue to increase.

“Certainly there’s been a lot of hiccups over the last four and a half months, when our capability and capacity to do the number of tests that we need ran into a stumbling block,” Bullock said. “But we’ve worked around it."

***

Before the eventual arrival of a vaccine, Montana needs to advance its testing infrastructure, said both Booth and Patel. That's because in order for someone to receive a coronavirus vaccine, that person must first test negative for COVID-19. In order to do that, they must have access to testing that doesn’t require a sometimes multi-week wait.

“In order to get a vaccine, you’re going to have to actually test negative first,” Booth said. “And while that’s a little bit in the future, we can at least work on getting the infrastructure so the state is ready.”