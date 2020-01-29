With 11 months left on the job and a few important statewide elections coming up this fall, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock hopes to leave the state government and Montana's citizens "better than it was when I walked in."
Bullock told the Missoulian editorial board on Wednesday he's hoping to spend the rest of his time in office trying to "further institutionalize some of the gains Montanans have been able to benefit from, regardless of who is in office" at this time next year.
He also wants to "aggressively move forward on some key areas," he explained, including decreasing the gender pay gap, bringing more good-paying jobs to the state, and trying to tout the success of an early childhood education pilot program.
Bullock once again reiterated that he's not interested in running for the U.S. Senate, but the Democrat did toss a couple lobs at incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines, who is up for re-election in November.
"From a personal perspective, I think Steve Daines is beatable," Bullock said. "He voted for a $2-trillion tax cut that went to him and my kids will be paying off. He tried to take away healthcare from people time and time again."
In 2017, President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. According to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, more than 60% of the tax savings went to people in the top 20% of the income ladder. Projections from the center showed the bill would add $1.5 trillion to the federal deficit over 10 years or $2 trillion if made permanent.
Bullock also said Daines "voted against the Southwest Montana Veterans Home repeatedly", and finally criticized Sen. Daines for not "doing a lot of public things where people can actually ask questions."
"I do think we could be better served, but that won't be by me," Bullock said.
A spokesperson for Daines' campaign, Julia Doyle, sent the Missoulian a statement in response.
"Steve looks forward to having thoughtful conversations during this campaign on how to best protect our Montana way of life," the statement read. "He remains focused on creating good-paying Montana jobs, protecting our Second Amendment rights, keeping public lands in public hands, and fighting to lower prescription drug costs for Montanans."
Bullock said he isn't angling for a Cabinet position if a new U.S. president is elected next year.
"If a nominee called me, certainly, I'd have to speak to him or her," Bullock explained.
Bullock also said he's opposed in general to a sales tax and criticized the administration of former Republican Gov. Judy Martz for cutting income taxes for the Montanans making the most money. Martz left office in 2005 and passed away in 2017. Montana's governor's office has been occupied by a Democrat ever since.
"We say tax relief, like we need relief from paying for our base infrastructure," he said. "Do we need tax cuts at the state level? The Tax Foundation says we have the sixth best climate for taxes in the nation. Under Governor Martz, we so flattened personal income rates, we went from the highest marginal tax rate (on people in the highest income bracket) of 11% to 6.9%."
Bullock said that means a minimum wage earner now pays the same capital gains taxes as a millionaire. However, he did say the state could always be monkeying with its tax structure.
"Montana led the nation in 2017 in personal income growth," he said. "There is finally going to be upward wage inflation. We want to make sure people are getting paid better."
He also said he's glad the state has about $60 million in the bank for its wildfire fighting fund.
"Fiscally, we're set up well going into the future and we ought to make it unless people want to screw it up," he said.