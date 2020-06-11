Bullock warns against COVID complacency, state on track for testing goal

Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday that expecting the state to fully reopen into Phase 3 anytime soon is unlikely, considering almost half of states are seeing rising case numbers, as well as some seeing a surge in hospitalizations.
In a press call with reporters, Bullock warned that Montanans cannot begin acting like the coronavirus never happened, and must remain vigilant in following public health guidelines, or else the state risks having a serious resurgence.
Case numbers have begun rising in Gallatin, Big Horn and Yellowstone counties, though Bullock attributed that, at least partially, to increased testing of asymptomatic people, and that the outbreak in Gallatin County was largely contained to isolated clusters within large families and small social groups.
With a steady increase in widespread testing, including of asymptomatic people, Bullock said there was an expectation that more cases would be identified. But he said the hidden cases being revealed should serve as a reminder that Montanans must not become complacent as the virus could spread “quickly and quietly” if left unchecked.
“Following Memorial Day weekend, many states across the country are experiencing a surge of new cases that are certainly cause for concern,” Bullock said. “While some of these cases may be due to increased surveillance testing across the country, nine states are also seeing an increase in hospitalizations of people who are very sick, which indicates these individuals certainly were not identified through asymptomatic testing.”
About a month ago, Bullock set a goal of performing 60,000 tests per month in Montana. While the total number of tests performed in the state since the pandemic began over three months ago has still not reached 60,000, if the rate of testing that occurred so far this week continues, Montana will be on track to meet that goal.
On the press call, Bullock said 8,399 tests had been performed in the four days from Sunday through Wednesday, a steep rise over the previous week, which counted 7,470 tests over seven days. The rate so far this week is the equivalent of a rate of 62,992 tests per month, which would surpass the goal if current testing levels hold.
The Montana Department of Corrections announced Thursday that two inmates at the Montana Women's Prison were presumed positive after initial tests came back positive, though the state lab was still in the process of confirming the results.
Bullock noted those cases were the only two identified out of 616 inmates and 102 prison staff that were tested across all of the Department of Correction's facilities, and that Riverstone Health in Billings was performing contact tracing work on the two presumptive positive cases. All inmates and staff at the prison have since been tested, though the results are still pending, he said.
Bullock also spoke about testing in tourism-centered towns, such as Red Lodge, Livingston, Gardiner, Whitefish and West Yellowstone, where open-door community testing was increasingly being made available to residents and tourists, whether they are showing symptoms or not.
Next week, widespread community testing will be offered for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes on the Flathead Indian Reservation, which will mark the final tribal community of eight to undergo surveillance testing in the state.
Thursday evening, tribal health officials on the Flathead Indian Reservation announced the report of a preliminary positive case pending confirmation from the Montana Public Health Lab, according to a news release from the Lake County-Confederated Salish-Kootenai Tribes Unified Command Center.
"Public Health Nurses have been in contact with the patient and patient's family to identify individuals who were at risk for potential exposure. Individuals identified as close contacts have been notified by Public Health," the release said.
Prior to the report Thursday evening, Flathead County had no active cases, 35 recoveries, and two deaths, according to a database from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
