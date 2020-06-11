Bullock warns against COVID complacency, state on track for testing goal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday that expecting the state to fully reopen into Phase 3 anytime soon is unlikely, considering almost half of states are seeing rising case numbers, as well as some seeing a surge in hospitalizations.

In a press call with reporters, Bullock warned that Montanans cannot begin acting like the coronavirus never happened, and must remain vigilant in following public health guidelines, or else the state risks having a serious resurgence.

Case numbers have begun rising in Gallatin, Big Horn and Yellowstone counties, though Bullock attributed that, at least partially, to increased testing of asymptomatic people, and that the outbreak in Gallatin County was largely contained to isolated clusters within large families and small social groups.

With a steady increase in widespread testing, including of asymptomatic people, Bullock said there was an expectation that more cases would be identified. But he said the hidden cases being revealed should serve as a reminder that Montanans must not become complacent as the virus could spread “quickly and quietly” if left unchecked.