Bureau of Reclamation sued over Glacier-area bull trout

“The effect on native fish is so great that the irrigation project has been identified as the primary threat to bull trout in the Saint Mary Recovery Unit,” states the complained, prepared by attorneys Timothy Bechtold with Bechtold Law Firm, PLLC and Rebecca Smith with Public Interest Defense Center, P.C.

Bull Trout have been listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act for two decades. The Alliance asks the Court to find the Bureau of Reclamation in violation of that law, and require it to obtain a permit that would allow an “incidental take” of the species. Until they get the permit, they want the court to order the Bureau to implement temporary protective measures, like installing fish screens, to protect bull trout.

Bureau of Reclamation spokesperson Tyler Johnson wrote in an email that the agency does not comment on litigation. However, the lawsuit is a major concern for Jennifer Patrick, Project Manager for the Milk River Irrigation Project, which draws water from the canal.