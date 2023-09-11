"Bistronauts, thank you for twelve or so years of patronage," the wrote. "Our final day of service will be Sunday, Oct. 1. In the meantime, we will be open Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. We will still be offering catering well into 2024 and taking care of our catering clients who are already on our books."

"From pig brain fritters to Dirt Bag Dinner to serving 1.7 million pounds of veggie browns to the Great Pretzel Bun Affair of 2012, we've seen a lot of changes in Missoula and the Missoula culinary landscape (street tacos!), and we are happy to have shared many a meal and questionable idea with our community," the owners wrote on social media, and which has been edited for newspaper publication. "We want to especially thank all of our current and former staff for making the legend of BSB what it is today, for working in a warehouse that pretends at being a kitchen, for routinely cleaning the [deleted] off of our patio, for creating an inclusive, fun, and inviting space for all to enjoy. You will be missed."