Missoulian, May 24, 1893

“The site selected (for the University of Montana) is God’s own spot, being on the south side of the river, overlooking the river, and on what is known as the Montana addition, property of Mr. Higgins to which is joined a tract of the South Missoula Land company, property owned almost exclusively by Messrs. Bonner and Hammond. Mr. Higgins’ property is platted for town purposes, while the other twenty-acre tract is in whole. Forty acres in all was donated, the board not believing it could accept any lesser amount. The tract is covered by water from the Canyon ditch and the city mains can be easily carried on the ground whenever desired.

“It is situated among beautiful homes, the sight of which in this bright springtime is a revelation. Flowers, green lawns and tree shaded streets abound; the surrounding hills carpeted with flowers of every tint, while the more distant mountains lift their dark heads clothed with somber pines; a climate that for nine months in the year is simply inimitable; pure, sparkling water from the snowy mountains, and a healthfulness incomparable, makes this one of the most desirable points in the whole northwest."