Business Buzz: Affordable housing help, new food truck pod, new brewery

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
An anonymous donor has given the local nonprofit Trust Montana Inc. a $50,000 contribution and the money is slated to help low-income and moderate-income families access homeownership.
Executive director Hermina Harold said it's a major contribution that's sorely needed in the middle of an affordable housing crisis that's been exacerbated by the pandemic.
"The donation came from the proceeds of the donor’s home sale," Harold wrote. "The donor expressed a desire to increase the number of homes people can afford in the area, and will receive a tax write-off."
The Home Buyer Choice Program is in its pilot phase and will provide up to $90,000 in grant assistance for households earning at or below 80% of the area median income which is $60,150 for a family of four, for example. The level is different depending on how many people are in a household.
Trust Montana will use the funds to increase the number of households served by the program. Original seed funds for the program have been provided by the Montana Department of Commerce and Missoula County. Households who are approved for the program will use the grant funds paired with a regular mortgage to purchase a home on the market. The grants will transition market rate homes into permanently affordable community land trust homes to ensure the grant funding serves the community for the long-term, Harold explained.
Applications for the first round of homebuyer assistance grants are being accepted until Aug. 20. Interested applicants should visit the Home Buyer Choice page for more information at trustmontana.org/home-buyer-choice.
A new food truck pod is coming to the Hip Strip near downtown Missoula. The Hip Strip Food Roost will start on Monday, Aug. 9 from 5-9 p.m. at the Missoula Senior Center parking lot at 705 S. Higgins.
There will be music, thrift items for sale and of course, lots of food. The pod is sponsored by the Missoula Senior Center, the Roxy Theater, Xplorer Maps and Clyde Coffee.
OddPitch Brewing in Missoula has announced their grand opening weekend will start on Aug. 13.
Located in the new Kent Plaza at 1200 W. Kent Avenue near Trempers Shopping Plaza, OddPitch will feature six beers on tap to start and will have pinball machines running. Throughout the weekend, they'll have several food trucks and will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
"We are incredibly proud and excited to share what we've been working on with you," the brewery wrote on an Instagram post.
There will be a free "bikepacking 101" class at Free Cycles in Missoula on Aug. 19 for people interested in learning the techniques for hunting, fishing and foraging on a bike
Hosted by an organization called DEER Camp, the event will take place at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
"Geared for beginner bikepackers, folks will learn the basics of bikepacking, necessary gear for hunting/angling/foraging and how to use a bike to sustainably harvest food in an inclusive and empowering setting," explained organizer DeAnna Bublitz.
Attendees will come away with a solid understanding of the types of bikes and other gear needed for bikepacking," Bublitz said.
"Folks will also learn how to use that mode of transport to get to more remote places for hunting, fishing and foraging, as well as considerations for gear specific to those sports," Bublitz added. " The event will be conversational and open to questions at anytime."
Inspired by athletes who never give up, Special Olympics Montana achieved and surpassed its $10 million campaign goal by nearly $200,000 thanks donations from across the state, according to a press release.
“This effort began in 2016 with a $1 million lead gift from the campaign’s honorary chairman, Tom Scott, and his wife, Joan. Four other faithful stewards of Special Olympics contributed $1 million gifts or more to the campaign," said Bob Norbie, executive director of the Reveal the Champion in All of Us Endowment Campaign for Special Olympics Montana. "These came from the Bob and Gladyce Oakland family in Great Falls, Cyndi and Mike Huempfner in Bozeman, the First Interstate BancSystem and Foundation, and the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. All told the campaign received contributions from more than 340 donors, 20 of which were $100,000 or more."