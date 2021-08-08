Business Buzz: Affordable housing help, new food truck pod, new brewery

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

An anonymous donor has given the local nonprofit Trust Montana Inc. a $50,000 contribution and the money is slated to help low-income and moderate-income families access homeownership.

Executive director Hermina Harold said it's a major contribution that's sorely needed in the middle of an affordable housing crisis that's been exacerbated by the pandemic.

"The donation came from the proceeds of the donor’s home sale," Harold wrote. "The donor expressed a desire to increase the number of homes people can afford in the area, and will receive a tax write-off."

The Home Buyer Choice Program is in its pilot phase and will provide up to $90,000 in grant assistance for households earning at or below 80% of the area median income which is $60,150 for a family of four, for example. The level is different depending on how many people are in a household.