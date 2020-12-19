Business Buzz: Affordable housing help; new tech hub at Cold Springs School

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
The Missoula Housing Advocate Network and Homeword are working together to support Missoulians who face challenges when they have barriers to accessing rental homes, such as poor credit or a previous incarceration.
The Housing Advocate Network is a local coalition of community members who provide relational support to individuals and families experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. These volunteers are not social workers or housing professionals, but Missoula community members who are willing to help their neighbors through the process of clarifying their goals of finding rental homes, understanding strengths and barriers, and accessing resources. Volunteers empower those who are experiencing homelessness to advocate for themselves through what is potentially a chaotic and frustrating process. By working side-by-side with them, the volunteers learn what finding a home and experiencing homelessness can be like in Missoula and are provided a forum to better understand and address systemic housing issues.
Homeword’s efforts include its Rent Wise workshop, Property Partner Program and Landlord Liaison.
“The Missoula rental and real estate market is extremely tight, making it very competitive for renters and homebuyers alike," Homeword’s Operations and Program Director, Karissa Trujillo, said. "With additional barriers to renting (people) find it especially difficult to secure rental homes for themselves and their families. Homeword’s and the Housing Advocate Network’s efforts intend to help people navigate those challenges and successfully rent safe homes they can afford.”
Trujillo said that this fall, one of the Housing Advocates worked with a married couple dealing with substantial health challenges while also experiencing homelessness due to credit issues and limited rentals on the market.
"The advocate was able to connect the couple with a Property Partner who agreed to rent to them if they completed the Rent Wise class and had risk-mitigation funding," she said. "Thanks to their additional education and funding, as well as the advocate’s support, they succeeded in finding a home in late September."
Rent Wise offers renters who are facing barriers to accessing a home tips about how to be good renters, information about credit and how it may impact their ability to find a rental home, details about subsidized rental options and lease overview. Rent Wise workshops are offered twice a month online.
Missoula County and Homeword created the Property Partner Program and the Landlord Liaison position to support the landlords and property managers who rent to Missoula County residents with barriers. Property Partners reduce one or more barriers in order to get a person or family into a rental home. In turn, the Landlord Liaison is committed to rapidly responding to Property Partner concerns and connecting their participating renters with service providers in the community as needed.
Property Partners also have access to a risk mitigation fund if they rent to a Rent Wise graduate who has a barrier. The risk mitigation fund is financial backup designed to support areas of risk a Property Partner may assume.
Learn more at homeword.org/classes-and-services.
Homeword is a nonprofit headquartered in Missoula that uses sustainable methods to strengthen Montana communities by teaching home-buyer education and financial skill building, and creating safe, healthy homes people can afford.
The Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County has opened a tech hub at the former Cold Springs School.
With students in school two days per week this year, students are spending the majority of their educational time focused on remote learning. In an effort to support families with the multiple challenges that accompany remote learning, Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County has opened a Tech Hub site for students in grades 4th–12th attending any Missoula County school.
The Tech Hub, operating out of the former Cold Springs Elementary School at 2625 Briggs St., is a free drop-in location that provides a laptop and tutoring support for school-aged youth. Tech Hub is currently open Monday–Friday from 11 a.m.–2 p.m., with the option for students to come and go at any point during that time. In addition to technology access, a quiet place to study, and tutoring support, lunch is also provided to all youth at no cost, every day.
“Young people are facing so many unique challenges this school year and we are just trying to do whatever we can to support our older students during this time,” shared Katie Holman, BGCM CEO. “The educational achievement gap widens when a portion of our students don’t have access to a laptop or WiFi at home, or cannot focus because they haven’t had lunch, or are in need of the additional tutoring support in-person learning provides them in a typical school year. Our goal is for Tech Hub to alleviate these obstacles.”
Tech Hub is free to all families and no registration is necessary. Families and/or children will be asked to complete an intake form on their first day at Tech Hub. Aside from that, youth are welcome to come and go as they please. More information can be found on their website at bgcmissoula.org or by contacting John Waters, program manager, at john@bgcmissoulacounty.org.
My five favorite stories of the year involved housing insecurity in Montana, fast-rising housing prices, out-of-state buyers flooding the market here and taxes.
In early November, I completed a data analysis that showed that a tiny fraction of Montana's highest-income earners reaped a disproportionately huge slice of the savings from the Republican Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The law also made it easier for wealthy people to buy second homes. In the second part of my story on that law, I asked experts and politicians to talk about the benefits and drawbacks of such a sweeping piece of legislation. My other three stories looked at how a near-zero rental vacancy rate combined with soaring median home sales prices in Missoula have affected working-class residents, real estate agents and others.
Housing is perhaps the No. 1 issue at the top of most Missoulians' minds, so I'll be keeping track of that in 2021. Thanks for reading!
