Business Buzz: Affordable housing help; new tech hub at Cold Springs School

Homeword is a nonprofit headquartered in Missoula that uses sustainable methods to strengthen Montana communities by teaching home-buyer education and financial skill building, and creating safe, healthy homes people can afford.

The Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County has opened a tech hub at the former Cold Springs School.

With students in school two days per week this year, students are spending the majority of their educational time focused on remote learning. In an effort to support families with the multiple challenges that accompany remote learning, Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County has opened a Tech Hub site for students in grades 4th–12th attending any Missoula County school.

The Tech Hub, operating out of the former Cold Springs Elementary School at 2625 Briggs St., is a free drop-in location that provides a laptop and tutoring support for school-aged youth. Tech Hub is currently open Monday–Friday from 11 a.m.–2 p.m., with the option for students to come and go at any point during that time. In addition to technology access, a quiet place to study, and tutoring support, lunch is also provided to all youth at no cost, every day.