Business Buzz: Badlander complex listed for sale for $3.2M; new trampoline park

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

A group of downtown Missoula businesses, commonly known as the Badlander complex, has been formally listed for sale by owner Scott MacIntyre for $3.2 million. The listing includes no real estate, but it does include the Golden Rose, the Badlander, Three In The Side pool hall and Locals.

“Here is your once-in-a-lifetime chance to own and operate four bars, a full restaurant kitchen, a casino and an off-premise beverage catering company all under one roof and one liquor license,” the listing reads. “This Missoula iconic downtown location includes a long-term lease with options. Current management and ownership will stay on to train for up to a year. No real property involved.”

MacIntyre said that nothing is really changing for the business and he plans to continue to operate it as he has for the last 15 years.

“It’s always been for sale,” he said. “I just listed it last Friday because I became a (real estate) agent. Until I find somebody that’s gonna buy it, it’s business as usual for us. It could take a year or two years.”

In the listing for the businesses, he said the projected 12-month gross revenue is between $3,000,000 to $3,500,000 with and a 10%-13% net return. Financials and other information are available with signed non-disclosure agreement.

“Nothing’s changed for us,” MacIntyre said. “We’re still planning for a busy summer, we’re still remodeling and adding things to the building.”

A company called Get Air Sports has announced they're bringing a trampoline park to Missoula.

"We're jumping for joy!" the company posted on Facebook on Tuesday. "Get Air Trampoline Park is coming to Missoula, Montana this summer! We'll be located in the old Flying Squirrel building located at 2501 Brooks Street."

The company said they'll announce on social media when they're getting closer to opening.

Flying Squirrel closed during the pandemic in late 2020. The 45,000-square-foot building used to house a Hastings Entertainment retail store, among other past tenants.

Ellie Rassmussen, a housekeeper at the Wingate by Wyndham in Missoula, has been named the 2021 Hospitality Hero of the Year by Destination Missoula and the Missoula Tourism Business Improvement District.

“Ellie is family,” said Kim Sawyer, the general manager of the hotel. "That’s the first word I think of because she genuinely treats everyone like they’re family. She’s unstoppable. There doesn’t seem to be a limit to what she’s willing to do. And she’s selfless. The number of times I’ve seen her put somebody ahead of herself, in both a personal and professional capacity, is pretty awesome.”

Individuals from nine Missoula hotels submitted 41 nominations for the 2021 Heroes of Hospitality, for a total of 30 nominees. Some nominees were nominated more than once by their hospitality industry peers. Members of the Destination Missoula Board anonymously vote on the finalists to select the Hospitality Hero of the Year.

“Heroes of Hospitality celebrates the incredible people who make Missoula’s hospitality industry the success it is,” said Barb Neilan, executive director of Destination Missoula. “We invite the entire Missoula community to follow along and join us in expressing our gratitude toward these stewards of hospitality."

Emily Rolston of Destination Missoula said hotels have been hit hard by the pandemic and staffing shortages in the past two years. For housekeepers like Rassmussen, it hasn’t been easy.

Rassmussen herself said she’s sometimes exhausted at the end of a long workday.

“But I really love the job, and I love my team,” she said. “I really do.”

Missoula Aging Services held a rally last week to try to win support for the bond levy that will be on the June 7 primary ballot for all Missoula County voters.

“Without this levy, we won’t be able to meet the needs of older people in Missoula County, and there are more and more of them,” said Kristin Page-Nei, a vice-chair of the Missoula Aging Services governing board.

The bulk of County funding for Missoula Aging Services has remained flat for 15 years, at $350,000 annually, with no adjustment for population growth or inflation. Meanwhile, the aging population in Missoula County grew 40% between 2010 and 2019, four times the rate of overall population growth.

Rev. Chris Flohr, a minister at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Missoula, has looked to Missoula Aging Services as a resource in his own life, taking care of aging family members and for members of his congregation.

“Having that helping hand, and the expertise Aging Services provides when you’re working as a caregiver and trying to find resources to help is life-changing,” he said.

The added tax on a home with a taxable value of $200,000 is estimated to be $7.38 each year of the levy. The amount levied varies depending on the assessed value of the home. The taxable value is set by the state and is often much different from the price a home would fetch if it were sold on the open market.

The new mill levy would generate about around $750,000 a year.

The owners of Ruby’s Inn and Convention Center and Erck Hotels have announced the groundbreaking of the Missoula Homewood Suites by Hilton. The Homewood Suites is being built on the same ground that Ruby’s Inn and Convention Center occupied for the last 40 years on North Reserve Street. The Missoula Homewood Suites by Hilton is a 99-room extended stay property where all rooms will have a full kitchen, spacious living area and the distinctive property amenities of an enhanced fitness area, laundry facilities, complimentary breakfast and Wi-Fi. This Homewood Suites will have a courtyard that boasts an outdoor kitchen, a firepit and an outdoor space that extends right up to Grant Creek. The property is currently under construction and slated for a spring 2023 opening.

