Business Buzz: Bear raids ice cream again; Missoula brewery sold; new smoothie and tea shop

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Imagine Nation Brewing at 1151 W. Broadway in Missoula has been sold to new owners Tim and Annie Graham, the founders of the Cymatic Fermentation Project brewery in Missoula.

Current Imagine Nation owners Robert Rivers and Fernanda Krum made the announcement on Facebook recently.

"We feel extremely confident that they are the right people to take the helm and expand the mission and beer quality at Imagine Nation Brewing Company," they wrote.

Krum and Rivers will remain on to support a transition for the near future and all other staff are committed to helping take the brewery and center for community transformation to the next level, they added.

"Congratulations on this leap, Tim and Annie. Thank you for being the perfect people for this next stage of the journey," Krum and Rivers wrote.

A new coffee shop is coming to West Broadway Avenue in Missoula. Copper Mountain Coffee, a shop with several locations in western Montana and Missoula, is opening a new shop in the old Subway location at 1650 W. Broadway. The store is just west of the intersection of Broadway and Russell Street.

Local ice cream entrepreneur Araya Decker, who owns and operates Miss Zoola's Frozen Treats vintage ice cream truck in Missoula, has had a second bear break-in.

Decker recently built a metal shed to keep bears from getting into her ice cream inventory because she lives in the Bonner/East Missoula area. A bear recently got into a cooler and ransacked the ice cream. For the second time, however, a black bear was able to get in. The bear managed to destroy the door to the shed and eat $140 worth of ice cream. She has alerted Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and will now be getting an electric fence, on her own dime, to keep the bears out.

"Guess Miss Zoola is popular with Missoulians and the local wildlife," Decker wrote on Facebook.

Zoo Nutrition recently opened at 1500 West Broadway in Missoula. They offer meal replacement shakes, energy teas and "monster cookie" protein balls, among other things.

"Our meal replacement shakes contain 24 grams of protein, 21 vitamins and minerals, only 200-250 calories, and come in so many delicious flavors that we’re bound to have something you’ll love, like our Root Beer Float Shake," the company wrote on Facebook.

The Western Montana Fair is putting on a few free pre-fair events to increase participation in the fair.

"These events range from education on pickling and preservation, altered books and a drawing session at Western Cider," said Tenzin Lhaze, a staff member at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. "All these events are free to attend, and we provide the supplies for the classes that need them."

(A class on backyard poultry was scheduled for the evening of Friday, June 17 at the Floriculture Building at the fairgrounds from 6-8 p.m. if you are reading this online before then, but the class already happened if you are reading this in Sunday's print Missoulian.)

For more information visit Missoulafairgrounds.com/freefairclass.

It looks like a new bistro will accompany the nonprofit that's setting up shop in the old Taco John's building at 623 W. Broadway in Missoula. A sign says it will be the site of Dr. Khanna's Returning Youth Initiative. According to their website, the organization is a nonprofit charity organization that provides post-incarcerated young adults with a pathway to be reintegrated into society. Another sign says a bistro will open up as well, serving boba tea, coffee and other drinks. Khanna's Returning Youth Initiative started a similar coffee shop, called 3142 Bistro, in Hamilton.

Draught Works Brewery in Missoula has been named as the recipient of two gold medals, out of nearly 2,000 submissions from across the country, during the 2022 NABA International Beer Awards. My Ruca American Pale Ale was awarded a gold medal in the American-Style Pale Ale category, and Citrus Cowboy Water Works Hard Seltzer earned a gold medal in the Low Carb/Low Calorie Hard Seltzer category.

My Ruca American Style Pale Ale was designed and first released on draught by Draught Works in 2014 and has been available in cans since spring of 2017.

“Missoula is an IPA dominated town, and as a result our My Ruca American Pale is often overlooked as our taproom customers' first choice, despite being especially popular in our Hoppy Mixed Packs,” Co-Owner Paul Marshall said, “It’s honestly so great to finally see My Ruca get the recognition it deserves as a world-class beer.”

Citrus Cowboy Water Works Hard Seltzer was released in cans by Draught Works Brewery in the early fall of 2020.

Judging for the 25th NABA International Beer Awards was held May 31 through June 3, and winners were announced during an awards ceremony at the Hilton Garden Inn on Friday, June 3 during Idaho Beer Week in Idaho Falls. Breweries from 23 states earned awards, including 19 breweries and one cidery from Montana.

