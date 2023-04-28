Here’s some business news in the Missoula area:

The Clark Fork River Market, a popular outdoor market located in the heart of downtown Missoula, will open for the season on May 6. The market will operate every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. through Oct. 28 in the parking lot next to A Carousel for Missoula.

The market has a new vendor this year, Mission Valley Shrimp Farm, a local aquaculture business in Charlo.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mission Valley Shrimp Farm to our community of vendors,” said market manager Kaylee Nassiri. “Their commitment to sustainable farming practices and high-quality, locally sourced shrimp aligns perfectly with our values here at the Clark Fork River Market.”

Founded in 2019 by Lake County native Jim Vaughan, Mission Valley Shrimp Farm “uses a closed-loop aquaculture system to raise saltwater Pacific white shrimp,” according to a press release from the market.

“This method of farming allows for a controlled environment that promotes the health and well-being of the shrimp, while also minimizing the impact on the surrounding ecosystem,” Nassiri said.

“We’re excited to bring our shrimp to the Clark Fork River Market and share our passion for sustainable aquaculture with the community,” Vaughan said. “Along with care and attention to detail, our shrimp are raised in a unique way that has very low impact on the environment. Customers will taste the difference. The shrimp are sweeter and have more texture in a bite.”

In addition to Mission Valley Shrimp Farm, the Clark Fork River Market will feature a variety of local vendors offering fresh produce, artisanal goods and prepared foods.

The Cancer Support Community Missoula’s Food Truck Festival will be held on Friday, May 12 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field, from 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

“Come join us for a variety of your favorite food trucks, games and activities on the field, food competitions (including a People’s Choice Award), raffles, and lots more,” the organization wrote on social media. “Admission is free for everyone.”

The national home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, which has a store in Missoula near Southgate Mall at 3017 Paxson Street, has announced it is closing all stores.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection on April 23 and stopped accepting coupons on April 26. Store closing sales also started on April 26.

The retailer had announced layoffs in the past year and had been experiencing a decline in sales over the last several years.

It’s unclear when the Missoula store will close, and the company has said all inventory needs to be sold first.

The Montana Chamber Foundation’s winners of The Prospects Awards were announced in a virtual awards ceremony last week. For the third year, the statewide youth entrepreneurship competition offered scholarships and cash prizes for high school and middle school students with new ideas and existing small businesses.

“When we engage with our youth, we know we are investing in the future entrepreneurs and business leaders of Montana,” said Todd O’Hair, executive director of the Montana Chamber Foundation. “The Prospect competition serves as a platform for Montana students to present business ideas and provides access to local business leaders, empowering students to create their own futures.”

The Missoula-area winners were:

Existing business

2nd place: ($2,000): Rumble Creek Woodworking, Connor Matthew, Seeley-Swan High School

5th place: ($500): Stonefly Earrings, Seth Dunster, Seeley-Swan High School

Junior prospect existing business:

2nd place: ($250): KIO Inc., Kotone Olson, Washington Middle School Missoula

The American Institute of Architects announced Tuesday that Missoula Public Library is one of five winners of the 2023 AIA/ALA Library Building Awards, presented in partnership with the American Library Association. According to the AIA, libraries like MPL’s downtown flagship are “enduring examples of architectural excellence.” The award jury includes architecture experts from firms and universities in Hawaii, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.