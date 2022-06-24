Business Buzz: Boba tea shop returns to downtown, new hotel, goodbye to Bob's Sew and Vac

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

A new 73-room hotel is set to open in downtown Missoula this summer with an attached coffee shop.

The Wren, located at 201 E. Main Street, will also feature a Black Coffee Roasters and a Revolvr Menswear store.

The project has been under construction since 2020. The old Days Inn, which featured only two windows on the exterior of the entire building, has been completely overhauled and the new hotel features lots of glass, an airy interior courtyard and nine different types of guestrooms.

Pearl Boba Tea has announced that they’re making a return to downtown Missoula. They will occupy the former Thyme Out Café at 420 N. Higgins, Suite B., where they had a location for a short time in the summer of 2021.

“I do not have words for how excited we are to be opening back up downtown,” wrote co-owner Asia Caluori on Instagram. “We have been working our butts off the past couple of weeks to build a welcoming space for customers, and we are ready to share it with you.”

The grand opening was scheduled for Saturday, June 25.

Bob's Sew and Vac is closing in downtown Missoula after many decades of business.

Owner Bob Snodgrass said he's decided to retire and "ride off into the sunset" after 43 years of sewing machine and vacuum cleaner sales and service. His last day will be June 30.

He's known for his famous tagline of having "the Swedish deal in town," an ode to his heritage. Snodgrass bought a sewing machine and vacuum shop at 616 S. Higgins in 1979 after moving to Missoula on a whim. He later relocated his shop to its current location at 120 W. Broadway and remodeled the building. Now, another owner has taken over the building and other tenants occupy the retail and commercial spaces.

"Me and my two full-time employees are old," he explained. "I'm 71. It's just time to get out while we're on top. We're getting out in the upright position rather than feet first."

The Eating Disorder Center of Montana is now offering services in Missoula as well as virtually. According to the National Eating Disorders Association, calls to their helpline have increased by 58% in the last two years.

To help make it easier for those who need care, the center is making changes to its established Bozeman-based programs to better treat Montanans who are experiencing eating disorders.

The two most significant changes are a new, specialized and higher level of care eating disorder treatment center located in Missoula and a new virtual eating disorder treatment program available to anyone in Montana.

“Access to high-level eating disorder treatment is one of the biggest mental health issues in our state, and we are happy to be part of the solution,” noted Jeni Gochin, CEO and co-founder. “It’s important to remember that eating disorders are incredibly common, but extremely debilitating. They can affect anyone, anywhere, regardless of their size, age, race or gender.”

The location at 1221 South Higgins Avenue will be the first specialized eating disordered treatment center offering a higher level of care with a physical location in Missoula. In addition to providing “outpatient” care, which typically includes one medical nutrition counseling visit and one psychotherapy session a week, the new location will also include an “intensive outpatient” level of care.

Intensive outpatient programs include individual sessions, group therapy sessions, and registered dietitian-attended meal encounters, taking place several days each week for roughly six to 12 weeks.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.