Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The Missoula Family YMCA is partnering with local flower company Fish Creek Floral to support the YMCA's Here for Good capital campaign to expand its facilities on Russell Street.

Fish Creek Floral is selling Valentine’s Day bouquets and will create a “Flower Flash” installation in the YMCA lobby, with 50% of all bouquet proceeds directly supporting the capital campaign.

“Valentine’s Day is such a special time of year, so we’re excited to work with Fish Creek Floral to help people celebrate their loved ones and support a good cause,” said Heather Foster, CEO of the Missoula Family YMCA. “We love working and collaborating with others in Missoula, and are looking forward to using this event as a way to spread joy in our community.”

There are only 160 bouquets available.

The online Valentine’s Day bouquet sale is taking place until Feb. 12 on Fish Creek Floral’s website at fishcreekfloral.com. Bouquet pickup will be on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the YMCA, 3000 S. Russell St. Any remaining bouquets will be for sale at the Y on Feb. 14.

The Flower Flash installation will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Fish Creek Floral has ordered more than 600 flowers to hang from the ceiling and install in an archway at the YMCA lobby, in an effort to spread love and joy with Missoulians. The public is invited to stop by to view the installation on Feb. 13-14.

Flower Flashes were started by florist Lewis Miller in New York City as “random acts of kindness and random acts of flowers.” Karin Clark-Cassens, the owner of Fish Creek Floral, said she thought “Missoula would love a good Flower Flash.”

Launched in September 2021, the YMCA Here for Good capital campaign is raising $15 million to renovate and revitalize the Missoula Family YMCA’s Russell Street campus. Plans include a new child care building, new youth innovation center, a new fitness studio and an expanded drop-in child care center to its existing facility. Groundbreaking is scheduled for spring 2023.

Kate Rodriguez, the development director for the nonprofit Missoula Family YMCA, said the organization has raised $12 million of its goal of $15 million for the expansion. They hope to raise the additional $3 million by the end of April if possible.

"We're trying to finish our fundraising efforts strong," she said. "We're going to break ground at the end of May. Costs are coming in, but because of inflation some of the costs may be going up. People have been really supportive."

More information about the campaign can be found at ymcahereforgood.com.

The Empanada Joint, an Argentine restaurant in downtown Missoula, is closing for good in March, according to a post on Facebook from owner/founder Solange Brunet.

"After an amazing eleven year long run, The Empanada Joint at 123 E. Main St. will close its doors for the last time on Saturday, March 4," Brunet wrote. "I want to thank all of our wonderful customers, our staff and the amazing community of Missoula for supporting us over the past years. I am both humbled and grateful that so many embraced our restaurant and helped our hidden gem succeed as long as it has. This run has far exceeded my expectations."

The pandemic and a building renovation caused a lot of hardship for the business.

"The hard reality is that life is short," she wrote. "I have missed so many of the reasons why I live here in Montana. The time has come for me to pursue other endeavors and devote more time to my family and friends. I'm definitely looking forward to what lies ahead."

Winter is hanging on in Missoula, but the Missoula Downtown Association (MDA) is planning for the summer events season. Applications are now being accepted for food vendors at MDA events such as Out to Lunch, Downtown ToNight, and River City Roots Festival. Applications are online at missouladowntown.com/events/participate-mda-events/.

“Successful and unique food and beverage vendors are needed for all of our events,” said Linda McCarthy, executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership. “Vendors help create a full experience at events and it’s important we have a diverse lineup, so we encourage all of the many food trucks, carts, and TFS setups around the area to apply.”

Vendors are selected by the event planning committees based on criteria such as menu offerings, power consumption, size of vending operation, use of sustainable service materials and performance at previous events. The deadline is March 3, and applications can be mailed, emailed or delivered to the Downtown Missoula Partnership office (218 E. Main).

Alongside selecting food vendors for events, the MDA is seeking applications for music and children’s activities at Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight, as well as artists for the Art Show at River City Roots Festival.