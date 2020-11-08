Business Buzz: Brewery gag, late-night vegan burgers

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
No, there is not a new brewery coming to downtown Missoula at 301 N. Higgins Ave., the location of the old Green Light. A store called Pink Elephant Missoula has posted some farcical signs saying "Another Brewery" with a winking emoji in what appears to be an effort to rile up Missoulians. In fact, the Instagram page for the store says they're a "sustainable, upcycled, fashion and vintage" clothing exchange. A photo shows construction work happening inside the building. There appears to be no timeline set for opening except they say "soon" and their website is pinkelephantexchange.com.
Veera Donuts, a vegan doughnut shop on Higgins Avenue on the Hip Strip in Missoula, has started a vegan burger service called "Veera After Dark." It's only available on Sunday nights after 7 p.m. until 1 a.m., and only available with online orders.
The Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Food and Beverage Industry roundtable discussion on Nov. 18, 2020, from 2:30-4 p.m. via Zoom. They'll talk about best practices, challenges and solutions and learn about current resources. Of course, there will be discussion about COVID-19. To register visit https://missoulamtcoc.wliinc22.com//events/Industry-Roundtable-Session-Food-Beverage-Copy-6025/details.
The Missoula County Board of Trustees for the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will hold its bi-monthly meeting on Monday Nov. 9, 2020 at noon. This will be a virtual meeting on Zoom. The public is welcome to attend virtually. Any interested parties should email the Museum’s Executive Director at mlautzenheiser@missoulacounty.us for information on how to join the meeting. The agenda is attached and available upon request. For more information, call 258-3471.
Governor Steve Bullock recently announced the 2020 Montana Ambassador Awards, honoring individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to economic development in Montana.
“It’s my honor to recognize this group of hard-working Montanans and Ambassadors who help ensure that Montana remains one of the best places in the country to live, work, play, start a business and raise a family,” said Governor Bullock. “This commitment to growing Montana’s economy, creating more good-paying jobs, and revitalizing communities across the state is vital to our continued success.”
The Montana Ambassador Placemaker of the Year winner is Western Cider of Missoula. Western Cider is located on the banks of the Clark Fork River in Missoula, Montana. The dream was seeded in 2012 when co-founder Michael Billingsley planted 2,500 cider apple trees in Montana's Bitterroot Valley, just south of Missoula. Today, there are 5,000 trees and over 50 varieties of apples. Western Cider aspires to create an institution of great cider, good times and a life worth living in their far-flung region of the American West.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.