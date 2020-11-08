Business Buzz: Brewery gag, late-night vegan burgers

The Missoula County Board of Trustees for the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will hold its bi-monthly meeting on Monday Nov. 9, 2020 at noon. This will be a virtual meeting on Zoom. The public is welcome to attend virtually. Any interested parties should email the Museum’s Executive Director at mlautzenheiser@missoulacounty.us for information on how to join the meeting. The agenda is attached and available upon request. For more information, call 258-3471.

Governor Steve Bullock recently announced the 2020 Montana Ambassador Awards, honoring individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to economic development in Montana.

“It’s my honor to recognize this group of hard-working Montanans and Ambassadors who help ensure that Montana remains one of the best places in the country to live, work, play, start a business and raise a family,” said Governor Bullock. “This commitment to growing Montana’s economy, creating more good-paying jobs, and revitalizing communities across the state is vital to our continued success.”

The Montana Ambassador Placemaker of the Year winner is Western Cider of Missoula. Western Cider is located on the banks of the Clark Fork River in Missoula, Montana. The dream was seeded in 2012 when co-founder Michael Billingsley planted 2,500 cider apple trees in Montana's Bitterroot Valley, just south of Missoula. Today, there are 5,000 trees and over 50 varieties of apples. Western Cider aspires to create an institution of great cider, good times and a life worth living in their far-flung region of the American West.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.