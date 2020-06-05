Business Buzz: Brewfest cancelled, new PPP flexibility, TIF debate slated

Montana’s two U.S. Senators, Republican Steve Daines and Democrat Jon Tester, both hailed the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Flexibility Act this past week.

The new law, signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, gives business owners more flexibility to use taxpayer subsidies and extends the life of the program, according to the Associated Press and Forbes.

The minimum amount of the loan that must be used for payroll has been dropped from 75% to 60%, and the window the funds must be used in has been extended from two months to six months. The deadline to rehire workers has been pushed back from June 30 to Dec. 31, and other regulations have been eased that would force businesses to rehire workers. The repayment term has been extended from two years to five years.

Many business owners in Missoula expressed complaints about the original program.