Business Buzz: Brewfest cancelled, new PPP flexibility, TIF debate slated

Here's a look at business news in the Missoula area:
With an eye towards community care and safety, the Missoula Downtown Association has made the decision to cancel the 28th annual Garden City BrewFest for now. Originally slated for Saturday, May 2, 2020, the oldest-standing brewfest in the State of Montana was relocated to Saturday, June 20. Given the current Phase 2 Guidelines for Reopening, the MDA has made the decision to not hold the event in June.
“Garden City BrewFest is typically the launch of summer with thousands of Missoulians coming to Caras Park to enjoy the comradery that makes Missoula such a unique place,” said Bob McGowan, president of the Missoula Downtown Association Board of Directors. “We recognize brewfest events generally bring people into close proximity with a lot of shared touching and refilling of glasses. We have a responsibility to care for our community, so we’ve decided to let go of Garden City BrewFest at this time.”
Garden City BrewFest typically draws about 3,500 attendees each year. Funds generated at the event help fund the MDA’s non-revenue generating programs such as the flower baskets, holiday décor, marketing, planning and advocacy. The event offers sampling of over 70 different beers, wine and seltzers, alongside live music from three different local bands. Each year the Zoo City Zymurgists — Missoula’s local home brewing club — oversees the beer judging and awards program.
Montana’s two U.S. Senators, Republican Steve Daines and Democrat Jon Tester, both hailed the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Flexibility Act this past week.
The new law, signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, gives business owners more flexibility to use taxpayer subsidies and extends the life of the program, according to the Associated Press and Forbes.
The minimum amount of the loan that must be used for payroll has been dropped from 75% to 60%, and the window the funds must be used in has been extended from two months to six months. The deadline to rehire workers has been pushed back from June 30 to Dec. 31, and other regulations have been eased that would force businesses to rehire workers. The repayment term has been extended from two years to five years.
“I’m glad to have secured passage of my bipartisan bill to increase flexibility in the Paycheck Protection Program to ensure Montana small businesses have the relief they need to stay open, support our workers and protect jobs,” Daines said in a statement. “My bipartisan proposal is the result of listening to feedback from Montanans on what flexibility they need under PPP to make it even more effective. I look forward to getting flexibility for Montana small businesses and workers using PPP signed into law.”
In a Twitter post Friday, President Trump thanked Daines.
Tester backed the bipartisan legislation as well.
“This legislation improving the Paycheck Protection Program will provide more flexibility for Montana’s main street businesses and more clarity for our state’s small lenders,” said Tester in a statement. “However, our small businesses have expenses other than payroll, rent, and utilities, not covered by PPP. I’m pushing for Congress to do more to provide flexible support to these folks — particularly in the hospitality, tourism, and seasonal industries — and I will keep holding Washington accountable until we get Montanans the relief they need.”
City Club Missoula’s monthly forum June 8 via Zoom will tackle Tax Increment Financing, the subject of much debate in Missoula. This month’s forum is free, with registration required at CityClubMissoula.com.
The forum will open with a presentation from University of Montana law professor Pippa Browde about how TIF is intended to work, followed by presentations from a TIF advocate – Missoula Mayor John Engen – and a TIF critic, local real estate developer and realtor Adam Hertz. Hertz is a former state representative and former member of the Missoula City Council. City Club attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions during a discussion moderated by Jill Valley, news anchor and assistant news director of KPAX-TV.
“Despite being a hot-button issue in our community, TIF is often not well understood,” said City Club Missoula chair Susan Hay Patrick. “Depending on the specific project, and whom you ask about it, TIF is either an essential mechanism for Missoula to stimulate much-needed economic development in areas where it wouldn’t otherwise occur, or a giveaway to developers that strains city services without providing a corresponding public benefit. We hope attendees will come away with a better understanding of how TIF works, and its pros and cons.
The online program on Monday, June 8, will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. and run for 90 minutes.
Attendees will need to register at cityclubmissoula.com and will receive an emailed invitation with a link allowing entrance into the digital forum. There is no charge.
City Club’s mission is to bring people together to inform and inspire citizens on issues vital to the Missoula area community.
For more information about City Club Missoula, visit cityclubmissoula.com.
Four local businesses involved in the release of a new product line that hit the shelves in Missoula last week. Back to the Mother, Mother Fungi, Yerba Montana, and Lake Missoula Tea Co. are working together to support each other as small businesses. They’ve produced a new Mushroom Kombucha Tonic available locally.
“Now more than ever it's so important to support our local farmers and producers,” said Drew Holman with Back to the Mother. “The strongest vote we have is with our dollars. Our economy gets smaller and smaller the more money we spend on products and commodities that we source from outside our communities. This new Mushroom Kombucha Tonic not only supports four small local businesses, but it also supports fair trade importing and a woman-owned tea farm in India.”
