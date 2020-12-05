Business Buzz: Burns St. Bistro delivers, Mann Mortgage named top workplace

Here's some business news in the western Montana area:

Burns St. Bistro, a restaurant in Missoula's Northside neighborhood, is now offering delivery service for their weekend brunch menu from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information find them on Instagram or the ChowNow app.

Mann Mortgage, a Kalispell-based business with an office in Missoula, has been named No. 12 on the list of "50 Best Places to Work" in the United States by Outside magazine.

Each year, Outside magazine accepts submissions from companies across the country to be included in their prestigious list of Best Places to Work. Outside vets each company’s workplace culture, demographics, work-life balance, and perks of the job. In addition, they do an extensive survey of employees to get their take on the work environment. Only those companies that excel in both areas — providing excellent company benefits and getting great reviews from employees — make it to the list of 50 Best Places to Work.

This year was Mann Mortgage’s first attempt to make the cut and be recognized by Outside as one of the best places to work in the nation. They are the only mortgage company to be included in the list.