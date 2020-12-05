Business Buzz: Burns St. Bistro delivers, Mann Mortgage named top workplace

Here's some business news in the western Montana area:
Burns St. Bistro, a restaurant in Missoula's Northside neighborhood, is now offering delivery service for their weekend brunch menu from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information find them on Instagram or the ChowNow app.
Mann Mortgage, a Kalispell-based business with an office in Missoula, has been named No. 12 on the list of "50 Best Places to Work" in the United States by Outside magazine.
Each year, Outside magazine accepts submissions from companies across the country to be included in their prestigious list of Best Places to Work. Outside vets each company’s workplace culture, demographics, work-life balance, and perks of the job. In addition, they do an extensive survey of employees to get their take on the work environment. Only those companies that excel in both areas — providing excellent company benefits and getting great reviews from employees — make it to the list of 50 Best Places to Work.
This year was Mann Mortgage’s first attempt to make the cut and be recognized by Outside as one of the best places to work in the nation. They are the only mortgage company to be included in the list.
“We’re thrilled that we, a Kalispell-based mortgage company, are included among this group of exceptionally innovative companies,” said Jason Mann, CEO for the company. “These organizations are defining what great corporate culture looks like in this country, and we are honored to be included with them."
Outside says 75% of each company’s score was based on their employees’ anonymous feedback about the company culture, working with their boss, and how much they felt like their role mattered.
“This award shows our employees do a great job making each other feel welcome, needed and heard. I’m really grateful to work with such an exceptional group of people,” said Mann.
Missoula-based women’s clothing brand Kind Apparel rebranded under the name Youer on Nov. 25.
Founder Mallory Ottariano said Youer is leaning into their tagline “unlike any other” by "offering products and a customer experience that can’t be found anywhere else — clothes for motivated women, in highly unusual colors and prints, made from recycled plastic bottles at woman-owned factories in the USA."
“It was time to grow up," Ottoriano said of her reasoning for the change. "Kind Apparel started in my spare bedroom with a cheap sewing machine, and was heavily focused on the outdoor athlete. That’s wildly different from where we are today as Youer. While our clothes are still designed for movement, life doesn’t always take us to epic peaks. It’s time to celebrate all the things we do as women, the community we’re building and the thousands of individuals that have made it possible.”
Ottariano explains that the name “YOU-er" means "like more you!” and emphasizes the importance of standing out from the crowd and being an individual by saying “our clothes are tools to show the world who you are.”
Youer is heavily e-commerce focused, shipping orders worldwide through Big Sky Fulfillment. It also offers its products for retail at roughly 30 locations around the U.S. including national retailer Title Nine. Youer is working towards a physical retail and production facility in 2021.
