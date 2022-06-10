Business Buzz: Caras Park summer events; new youth-focused nonprofit; slow Internet speeds

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The Missoula Downtown Association's two ongoing free summer events are back on full-swing.

Out to Lunch is back for its 36th season on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Downtown ToNight is back for its 21st season on Thursday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and both events run through August in Caras Park in downtown Missoula.

"It’s going to be an epic summer in Downtown thanks to Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight,” said Missoula Downtown Association board president Josh Eder. “These two events are part of what makes summer in Missoula so special. I can’t imagine a June, July, or August without heading down to Caras Park to enjoy the live music, food, and fun that both programs provide our community."

There's food trucks and live music at both events every week. For those driving a personal vehicle, the first hour of parking is free in the Central Park Garage (128 W. Main), the Park Place Garage (201 E. Front), and the ROAM Garage (305 E. Front), all of which are a 5-minute or less walk from Caras Park. Parking is free evenings and weekends in public parking spaces in downtown (which includes leased spaces).

"Out to Lunch is perfect for Downtown employees to get out of the office and Downtown ToNight is perfect for meeting with coworkers, friends, and family after a long day in the office," Eder said. "We encourage everyone to put these two traditions on their calendar ASAP!”

It looks like there's a new tenant in the old Taco John's building at 623 W. Broadway in Missoula. A sign says it will be the site of Dr. Khanna's Returning Youth Initiative. According to their website, the organization is a nonprofit charity organization that provides post-incarcerated young adults with a pathway to be reintegrated into society.

Montana has the second-slowest Internet download speed of any state in the United States, according to a new report from HighSpeedInternet.com. The company analyzed data from 1.4 million speed tests and came up with the average speed in each state. With an average download speed of 63.4 megabits per second, Montana was behind every state except West Virginia. Wyoming had the third-slowest speed. The states with the fastest speeds were Delaware and New Jersey.

A University of Montana director recently received a prestigious award from a national association of regional economic research centers.

Patrick Barkey, director of UM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, received the Thayne Robson Award from the Association for University Business and Economic Research.

The award is the association's highest honor that goes to an individual for longtime commitment and service to the organization. Award winners must be economic and public policy leaders in their state.

Barkey is the past president of AUBER, has served as secretary-treasurer for more than a decade and has been a member of the organization’s board of directors. The award was presented at AUBER’s annual conference held earlier this year in Boulder, Colorado.

"I am humbled to receive this honor, especially considering the outstanding AUBER leaders who have preceded me,” Barkey said.

