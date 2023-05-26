Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The launch of the 22nd Annual Downtown Tonight and 37th Annual Out to Lunch on June 1 and 7 respectively are coming up. The Missoula Downtown Association, partner organization of the Downtown Missoula Partnership, brings a robust schedule of bands, local food trucks, kids’ activities and community connection to Caras Park for 27 weekly admission-free events. Out to Lunch runs every Wednesday in June, July and August from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Caras Park and features food trucks, live music and activities for kids.

Downtown ToNight takes place every Thursday in June, July and August from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and also features live music, food and adult beverages.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte recently signed HB 867, which means Memorial Day weekend will include the first time where Montana consumers can buy distilled spirits from agency liquor stores on a Sunday.

“This is great news for adult consumers in Montana who will now be able to pick up their favorite spirits products any day of the week,” said Andy Deloney, senior vice president and head of state public policy for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “Allowing Sunday sales for distilled spirits just makes sense as most people do their shopping on the weekends. This new law will support local businesses as well as Montana consumers. We thank Governor Gianforte and the Montana Legislature for helping modernize the marketplace and allowing seven-day spirits sales.”

It was still possible to buy liquor on Sundays at private shops, like casino liquor stores, before the law was signed.

Only six states in the nation still ban the retail sale of distilled spirits on Sundays: Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

A building permit has been issued for a new hotel at 3125 Expo Parkway in Missoula, near the intersection of Grant Creek Road and Interstate 90. It will be a new five-story Home 2 Suites and Hampton Inn by Hilton Hotels, according to the permit.