Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Boxcar Bistro, a fine-dining restaurant in the Old Sawmill District in Missoula, has announced that it is expanding to add about 50% more indoor and outdoor seating.

"Our sights are now set on becoming recognizable on a much larger scale," said Mark Stanford, the restaurant's director of operations. "I am excited at the opportunity to spearhead this effort and bring years of industry expertise, longstanding industry relationships, and a fresh focus into our program here at Boxcar."

He said the menu will be adjusted weekly.

"The mainstays and crowd favorites aren’t going anywhere, but our goal is to see some new and innovative offerings on the menu every week," he said.

The restaurant is owned by Ed and Leslie Wetherbee, the developers behind the Old Sawmill District. They focus on wines from around the world paired with a mix of French and American cuisine.

Black Coffee Roasting Co. in Missoula recently opened their new retail coffee shop and cafe at 201 E. Main Street in downtown Missoula, inside The Wren hotel. The coffee company's Quonset hut location on Spruce Street will close to the public as they'll use that facility for roasting and other business needs.

Commercial real estate vacancy is currently very low for office, retail, and industrial facilities, according to Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors, a local company that researches market data.

In a recent report, the company said that due to the high demand, finding available commercial real estate may be challenging for businesses seeking to establish or expand their presence.

Each quarter, the company's research team surveys commercial real estate vacancy rates across Montana cities. In early 2023, the team revealed that vacancy for office, retail, and industrial space is the lowest seen over the past six years of data collection.

Research Director Sara Townsley said that low vacancy may be compounded by another issue.

“The planning and permitting pipeline of new projects is also leaner than it has been in prior years,” she explained. “As a result, vacancy may stall or keep falling as very few new facilities come online in the next 12-24 months.”

As a result of low supply and sustained demand, sale prices and lease rates for commercial spaces like offices, retail shops and warehouses have risen.

However, the multifamily housing vacancy rate in Missoula shows some improvement.

Apartment vacancy continues a slow climb to 2.91%, a nearly 2% increase over the previous year.

“Last year at this time, we saw a 0.96% vacancy rate, essentially gridlock in the apartment market,” Townsley said. “Now, we’re seeing a little breathing room and more projects in the planning and permitting pipeline.”

Wells Fargo's downtown Missoula office at 234 W. Main St will be permanently closing on June 7, according to an email sent to customers. The bank did not give a reason. The bank's other branches in town will remain open.