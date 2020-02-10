Business Buzz: Downtown Association seeks vendors, bands for summer events

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The Missoula Downtown Association is seeking vendors and bands for a number of events aimed at bringing thousands of people to downtown Missoula in the summer.

There are many opportunities to participate in these community events, according to Bram Moore of the Association.

Those interested in vending, performing and providing children’s activities are encouraged to apply online at https://www.missouladowntown.com/events/participate-mda-events.

The deadline for applications to be submitted for Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight is March 1.

The Out to Lunch Summer Series runs June 3 to Aug. 26, and the Downtown ToNight Summer Series runs June 4 to Aug. 27. Nearly 125 different bands from across the country applied to perform at Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight a year ago.

For each event, 20-25 local food vendors provide a wide variety of food and beverage offerings for sale. Food vendors commit to the full 13-week season. Preseason vendor fees must be submitted with application.