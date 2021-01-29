Business Buzz: Downtown award nominees announced; new restaurant

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The owners of Flying Squirrel in Missoula have announced that they are permanently closing the location on Brooks Street.

"For the past eight months, like many Montana businesses, Flying Squirrel Missoula has suffered significant financial strain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said founder and chief operating officer Luke Schueler. "While these matters remained outside of our control, we engaged our landlord to attempt to create workable solutions to ensure our obligations were met. Unfortunately, our California-based landlord took an approach requiring us to pay full rent, even during our mandated closure period. This was non-negotiable."

Schueler said they were paying $34,000 per month to lease the 25,000-square-foot building.

"Unable to secure any sort of meaningful relief from the landlord, Flying Squirrel has been, despite our best efforts, forced to close," he said. "This is by far the hardest announcement to write. It is with a heavy heart that we announce that we will be permanently closing a location for the first time. It makes me sick thinking about all of the hard work the team and staff put into this location, only to see it close down due to factors completely outside of our control."