Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
Six people will be honored at the annual Missoula Downtown Association's annual awards banquet and meeting on Jan. 16 at the DoubleTree hotel from 5-8 p.m.
A total of 18 people and businesses have been nominated by their peers for the Downtown Awards.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those individuals who make Downtown Missoula the special place it is,” said Tom Snyder, President of the MDA Board of Directors and owner of Five on Black. “Our leadership appreciates the opportunity to recognize people in our community who are doing great things for the heart of Missoula.”
Nominees for the Downtown Employee of the Year Award are Krysta Henley of Break Espresso, Randy Krastel from the Missoula Police Department, and Mark Thompson from Worden’s Market.
Nominees for the Downtown Volunteer of the Year Award are Julie Maloney of Morrison Mairle Systems, Dan Maronick of ATTIC, and Holley Bootsma of Quality Shelter Companies.
Nominees for the MDA Board Member of the Year are Ellen Buchanan of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, Josh Eder of S.G. Long, and Bob McGowan from the Rocky Mountain School of Photography.
Nominees for the Downtown Committee Member of the Year Award are Ashley Cossairt of Run Wild Missoula, Emy Scherrer with the Missoula Historic Preservation Commission, Jimmy Grant from Historical Research Associates, and Chase Jones, City of Missoula Energy Conservation Coordinator.
Nominees for the Downtown Business of the Year Award are ATG Cognizant, Basal, and MCAT.
Dee-O-Gee, a Bozeman pet products and dog grooming company, has opened a store in Missoula. The old Go Fetch! location at 3275 N Reserve St. in the Grant Creek Town Center has new local owners, Doug and Alison Best, and has been converted to a Dee-O-Gee. Dee-O-Gee started in Bozeman in 2008 and now has five locations across Montana. The company is expanding into Colorado in 2020. Dee-O-Gee offers holistic pet foods, natural supplements, toys and treats, and professional dog grooming.
Territorial-Landworks, Inc., a Montana-based civil engineering firm, has joined IMEG Corp., a national full-service engineering firm with more than 40 U.S. locations.
Territorial Landworks was formed in 2007. The civil engineering, surveying and land use consulting company specializes in public and private sector land use and community development projects throughout Montana, eastern Washington, and western North Dakota.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome Territorial-Landworks into our company," said IMEG President/CEO Paul VanDuyne. “By blending both firms’ civil expertise with IMEG’s full-service engineering portfolio, we create a strong synergy for future growth throughout the mountain states and Pacific Northwest, allowing us to leverage a broader base of market and technical expertise.”
You have free articles remaining.
Territorial-Landworks Principal and CEO Jason Rice said his firm is looking forward to beginning the new year as part of IMEG.
“We are excited to move into this next chapter of our firm’s growth, expanding our breadth of services,” he said. “This merger brings together decades of experience, enhances our passion for delivering quality work, and allows us to continue developing strong client relationships across Montana and beyond.”
The firm joined IMEG Dec. 31, 2019, and is doing business as Territorial-Landworks, now IMEG. It will continue to operate out of its locations in Missoula, Kalispell and Billings. IMEG operates additional Montana offices in Billings and Bozeman.
Gov. Steve Bullock this week awarded $320,000 in funding to support the growth of 25 Native American-owned businesses across Montana through the Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant program.
“Encouraging the growth of Native American-owned and operated businesses boosts not only the businesses themselves, but also helps strengthen local economies in the communities they operate in,” Bullock said in a statement. “Indian Equity Fund dollars are an important investment in the future of businesses and tribal communities across Montana.”
Each business will receive between $7,000 and $14,000 to help with costs related to land purchases, building, equipment, assets, technology, operational costs, and working capital.
The Indian Equity Fund builds partnerships with tribal governments by investing in Native American entrepreneurship and small businesses, and encouraging economic development in tribal nations for the benefit of tribal communities and members, according to Bullock's office.
The following businesses in western Montana will receive grants through the Indian Equity Fund:
Blackfeet Nation
- Leaning Tree Campground, Cabins, Cafe and Store, Doug Fitzgerald (Babb)
- Hometown Dollar Store, Ellen Burdeau (Browning)
- OC Welding, Jonilee Running Fisher (East Glacier)
Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes
- Hunter Towing and Hauling, Richard Hunter (Ronan)
- Lawn Snowbusters, Helen White Quills (Ronan)
- Water People Tours, Keya Birdsbill-Camel (Ronan)