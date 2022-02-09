Business Buzz: Downtown Taco Del Sol reopens, The Shack Cafe closes permanently

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The downtown Taco Del Sol recently opened in its new, larger location at 420 N. Higgins in Missoula. The restaurant used to occupy the smaller space next door but closed in March of 2021 and started remodeling the new space, which had previously been Vietnam Grill. Customers at the new space will be able to take advantage of the shared outdoor patio the restaurant splits with Jimmy John's sandwich shop.

“We love downtown,” owner Dave Beaton told the Missoulian last year. “You never want to lose your neighbors because whether its people coming to us, or going to Worden’s, we create the neighborhood together.”

The Shack Cafe, a historic restaurant in downtown Missoula that was originally started in 1949, has closed. Owners Bill Warden and Robin Hamilton listed the business for sale in early 2020. The building, at 222 W. Main Street, is listed for sale for $1.25 million and is apparently under contract with a sale pending, according to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. The Shack posted on Facebook last week that they were planning a sale of memorabilia, but then canceled that sale.

The Iron Griz: American Bistro restaurant in Missoula has temporarily closed.

"With staffing shortages affecting everyone in Missoula, we appreciate those who have been patient with us with our temporary closures," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "Unfortunately, we have made the decision to temporarily close until early this spring."

The Iron Griz: American Bistro is one of many eateries operated by the University of Montana Campus Dining.

"With labor shortages affecting many on-campus locations, this temporary closure will enable us to transition some of our employees to support our on-campus locations," the Facebook post continued. "Iron Griz serves our community beyond the University, however, students on-campus must always be our number one priority. This temporary closure will enable us to recruit additional employees, and we are looking are launching a new seasonal menu when we reopen."

They will open again on March 29, 2022.

