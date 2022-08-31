Business Buzz: Fair breaks attendance records, tech company lands $1M for 200 new jobs

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Attendance for the 2022 Western Montana Fair topped 100,000 for the first time in recent memory, breaking the record set in 2021.

According to fairgrounds events and operations manager Billie Ayers, tickets for the new carnival sold out the day before the Fair and contributed to a 32% increase in gross sales. Sales for night shows, including the Missoula Stampede and Lords of Dirt, broke records as well, increasing 14% from last year. The average attendance at the Fair’s night shows increased by 1,000 seats each night over pre-pandemic numbers.

Food concession sales jumped 11% over last year’s record-setting pace. Bar concessions increased as well and were nearly double pre-pandemic sales for the second year in a row.

Ayers said increased exhibit numbers and the continued success of the 4-H and FFA programs boosted this year’s sales to $739,000, a nearly $100,000 increase over last year’s total.

The new Fur & Feather Silent Auction added this year also raised $1,000 for open class poultry exhibitors. Ayers believes the 2022 theme, “Dare to Win,” challenged the community to enter their exhibits in the Fair by offering a new premium list. With 200 new categories, there were nearly 1,000 more entries this year compared to the 2021 Fair, and a 22% increase in the number of exhibitors.

“A lot of fairs across the country saw big numbers in 2021, but then experienced a drop to pre-COVID numbers this summer,” Ayers said. “We expected to see a similar slow-down, so we are pleasantly surprised we’ve had two consecutive record-breaking years now for the Western Montana Fair.”

The 2023 Western Montana Fair is scheduled for Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 9-13. The theme, “The Butterfly Effect,” will celebrate the opening of the Rocky Mountain Gardens and Exploration Center at the Fairgrounds.

A Missoula tech company has gotten $1 million in state grant funds to create 200 new jobs.

Cognizant Technology Services, which has a large office in the Old Sawmill District in Missoula, will get the money from the Big Sky Trust Fund. Missoula County is actually the entity that will get the grant funds but will pass it on to the business.

Cognizant, an information technology consulting business, will use the money to purchase equipment, furniture, software and construction materials. It will also use the money for wage reimbursement that will enable it to create 200 new jobs over two years. To qualify, companies must take in revenue from out of state, among other requirements.

The Big Sky Trust Fund is funded through the state's coal severance tax. Seven other companies around the state also got grants, but none were nearly as large.

TOMIS Holdings, another Missoula tech company, got $125,000 to create 25 new eligible jobs. TOMIS is a software development company.

"Montana is one of the fastest growing economies in the nation,” said Montana Department of Commerce Director Scott Osterman. "The sustainability of our future economy is driven by the ability of our businesses to compete locally, nationally, and internationally and grow market share with high value products and services. These BSTF grants are significant investments into Montana businesses for growth of good paying jobs and are critical to creating partnerships with private businesses contributing to expanding the Montana economy.”

Lake Missoula Tea Company is resuming its monthly tea tastings.

"As we approach our 10th anniversary in October, LMTC knows that education and tasting are a big part of learning about tea," said Jake Kreilick, who co-owns the business with his wife Heather. "Most people don't know what amazing tea is unless they can try it. For a fraction of the cost of a coffee shop chain frappe, people can enjoy high-grade loose-leaf tea, and with much simpler preparation and clean up. All it takes is tea leaves, a brewing vessel, hot water, and a cup to savor the tea."

He said his business is Montanans discover the complex flavor experiences loose leaf tea offers.

"We are excited to host our Japanese tea producer, Sugimoto, for a Matcha tasting on Tuesday September 6th," Kreilick said. "The public is invited to sample LMTC's four Matcha blends: Mammoth, Wild Strawberry, Honey & Ceremonial. Matcha is whole leaf green tea in powder form. Matcha contains some of the highest levels of caffeine of any true tea and the most antioxidants (polyphenols and catechins)."

Sugimoto is a family-owned tea company based in Shimada City, Shizuoka Prefecture, and is in the foothills of Mt. Fuji. It recently celebrated its 75th year, and the company was one of the first to import certified organic matcha in the U.S. Noli Ergas, account manager for Sugimoto, will lead the tasting and talk about how they process matcha, its physical properties, and why it has risen in popularity in Montana and around the U.S.

Matcha started getting popular in 2014 in the U.S., and the ensuing years witnessed exponential growth," Ergas said. "In 2012, we exported less than 100 pounds of matcha per year, and now that figure is over 100,000 pounds." In Montana, Matcha sales have also risen rapidly, and can be seen in most coffee shops and grocery stores. Between our wholesale, online and retail sales, LMTC is now selling 100 pounds of matcha every six weeks."

Kreilick visited Sugimoto's production facility in the fall of 2019.

"I was blown away by the technology employed, their commitment to cleanliness, and the quality of their matcha," he said. "It's smooth with a delicious vegetal flavor and an amazing combination of stimulant and antioxidant."

"Sugimoto's artisan approach to tea production offers the drinker an authentic tea experience," said Heather Kreilick. "We truly value our relationship with Sugimoto, embrace their farm-direct approach to sourcing tea leaves, and have grown together."

The tasting starts at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday September 6th and is free.