Here’s some business news in the Missoula area:

The Missoula Farmers’ Market’s 51st season debuted the first Saturday in May and will operate through the end of October. Located at the north end of Higgins by the red XXXXs, the market will feature early-season veggies and plant starts, eggs, meat and mushrooms. In addition, locally grown, raised, gathered and processed meat, eggs and mushrooms are available all season long.

Shoppers can purchase a cup of coffee or a cold beverage and a treat from one of the bakers and prepared food vendors as they stroll through the market to the tune of the day’s musicians. They can enjoy the atmosphere and browse a wide selection of canned vegetables, jellies, jams and sauces, dried teas, honey, handcrafted face and body care products and other value-added products made from local ingredients.

This year, the market will welcome some new prepared food vendors. Sista Elmmy Belizean Street Food will serve delectable pupusas, empanadas and tamales. Missoula Makan’s Malaysian pastry will delight the taste buds with savory curry puffs and sweet pineapple tarts.

“The Missoula Farmers’ Market has always been home to a variety of vendors who hail from Missoula and all over the world,” said Lou Ann Crowley, president of the Missoula Farmers’ Market board of directors. “We’re proud to feature local food with an international flair and can’t wait to taste the delicacies from both new and seasoned vendors this year.”

Legacy Lounge, an alcohol-free all ages venue on the Hip Strip, has announced it is permanently closing.

“We appreciate everyone’s support throughout the few years we were in business,” the owners wrote on Facebook.

Logan Foret of BFK Presents has announced that the company, which has hosted events like the Socotra Music Festival and Disco Bloodbath in Missoula, is “moving in on the Rustic Hut down in Florence.”

The Rustic Hut is a bar/venue that often hosts events.

“We have big plans for this staple of the Bitterroot Valley,” Foret wrote on his Facebook page. “I’m beyond stoked to start this next chapter and finally own a venue we can mold into something special.”

Summit Career Center is accepting applications for its summer program in Missoula through May 22, with classes beginning June 5. Summit Career Center helps motivated adults ages 18-55 to prepare for new careers through a free, six-month program that develops personal and professional skills. The Missoula program is offered at the Valentine Community Center. The program also offers career training at its flagship Stevensville campus.

Summit Career Center graduated its first Missoula class in late April, including Rachel Burke, who moved back to Stevensville recently to take care of her aging parents. Burke needed a job, but didn’t have the necessary requirements to get there.

“I didn’t have a résumé or really know how to interview,” she said. “It’s much more than a tuition-free program to place you in a job. They teach personal development skills that can change your life. Office administration certification was interesting to me, but this program provided something more — confidence.”

At age 48, Burke is now putting her new certification in Office Administration to work at Missoula Correctional Services.

“That six weeks of personal development is life-altering,” she said. “And being able to make friends with classmates and the class leaders is great. It’s genuinely a family.”

The program begins with six weeks of personal skill development to prepare participants for the workforce. This includes training student leaders to be accountable and responsible, communicate and manage their time effectively, and handle job interviews appropriately. The following six weeks provide specific career training in the individual’s field of interest. Coaching, evaluation, and mentoring are provided by program alumni and area business leaders.

“Career opportunities abound for motivated individuals in Montana,” said Jacqueline Stevens, SCC director of development. “We provide the tools to help people start a new career and move up quickly in their professions.”

Since fall 2020, SCC’s student leaders have completed programs in medical billing and coding, office administration, commercial driving, construction, veterinary assistant, HVAC, home inspection, AutoCAD and medical administration. The Center can accommodate just about any career interest, provided jobs are available, according to Stevens.

Prospective student leaders for the next Missoula program should apply online at summitcareercenter.org by May 22.

For further information you may also call Summit Career Center at 406-777-7232.

A new vintage store has opened at 111 W. Alder Street in Missoula.

Zootown Hype and Vintage is located in the site of the former Alderwood Pawn.

“Whether you’re looking for a unique piece of clothing to make a statement, or a classic vintage item to add to your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered,” said owner Cryss Anderson. “Our store is stocked with a wide selection of vintage and hype clothing, accessories, and more, all inspired by the wild and wonderful wilderness of Montana, especially the weirdness of Missoula.”

She said they have weird collectibles and unique items that you won’t find anywhere else.

“From vintage flannels to statement tees, we have something for everyone,” Anderson said. “Plus, our friendly and knowledgeable staff are always on hand to help you find the perfect item.”