Business Buzz: Farmers markets set to open in Missoula

The two large farmers markets in downtown Missoula are set to open for the season.

The Clark Fork River Market will open its 2022 market season on Saturday, May 7. It will operate every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 24, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Oct. 1 to Oct. 29. This year, it will again be located at the west end of Caras Park in the parking lot adjacent to A Carousel for Missoula.

The River Market provides Missoula and outlying communities an opportunity to buy locally produced food and food products, including fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy products, fresh-baked bread, pastries, honey, salsa, jam, wool goods, nursery plants, flowers and other wares from area farmers, ranchers, and food artisans.

Last year, more than 148 unique vendors and musicians participated in the River Market.

Customers are strongly encouraged to walk, bike, or take the bus. Those who drive are encouraged to park for free in one of the following City parking areas: Central Park Parking Structure (128 Main Street), West Front Street Lot, Bank Street Parking Structure, or Park Place Parking Structure (corner of Front Street and Pattee Street). Limited accessible parking is available in Caras Park.

The Missoula Farmers Market opens the same day. Located on the north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs, the market has been in operation since 1972.

For its 50th season, the market will be open on Saturdays from May through September from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then in October it will open at 9 a.m..

The Tuesday evening market will run from 5-7 p.m. from June through September at the same location.

