Business Buzz: Firehouse Subs coming to Missoula; new pho restaurant

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
Firehouse Subs is moving into the old Fuddrucker's restaurant building at 2845 N. Reserve St. in Missoula. The fast-casual sandwich chain company is based in Florida and has over 1,000 locations across the country. The company already has a location in Kalispell.
A new Vietnamese restaurant called Pho Vi is moving into the old Quizno's and Cafe Zydeco at 2101 Brooks St. in Missoula, according to signs on the doors. It looks like it's still under construction.
Missoula Bone and Joint was recently awarded a Better Performing Practice by the Medical Group Management Association. Among other things, the MGMA cited Missoula Bone and Joint's "process improvement committee" as a reason why it deserved the rating.
The "new" Old Post bar and restaurant in Missoula, a new establishment that is in the remodeled former space of the now-closed Old Post Pub downtown, announced on social media this week that they're now hiring.
Eleven small Montana businesses have been awarded Workforce Recovery grants to bring employees back to work who were laid off due to impacts of the pandemic. The Montana Department of Commerce announced Thursday the businesses will share $195,000 to support the rehiring of 31 full-time employees.
“Commerce’s temporary Workforce Recovery program was launched to support businesses that are ready to bring jobs back,” Commerce Director Tara Rice said. “Businesses will be reimbursed for rehiring workers and sustaining those jobs into the future.”
The Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund Workforce Recovery program will reimburse a business for the wages of full-time, permanent jobs that are created and retained for at least six months, up to a maximum of 25 jobs per business. Businesses apply directly to the program. A reimbursement of up to $7,500 per job is available to businesses in high-poverty counties. The business must match $3,750 per job. A reimbursement of up to $5,000 per job, with a $5,000 match, is available for businesses in all other counties.
The Workforce Recovery program is in direct response to supporting businesses impacted by the economic effects of the pandemic. The ability to create the temporary program has been made possible by a governor’s directive which allows for flexibility in the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund program. Funding for the temporary program comes from reverted BSTF Job Creation awards, it is not a replacement for or pausing of the well-established business development program.
Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds have been committed or December 31, 2020; whichever comes first. Apply at MARKETMT.COM/BSTF/WorkforceRecovery.
