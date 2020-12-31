Business Buzz: Flying Squirrel closes

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Flying Squirrel, an indoor trampoline park at 2501 Brooks Street Suite A in Missoula, has closed unexpectedly. The signs on the door are vague, saying only that the business has closed "temporarily." However, the 45,000-square-foot building is for lease according to the local Berkshire Hathaway Home Services website. It's listed for $15.75 per square foot, which is about $34,000 per month. A call to Flying Squirrel goes to voicemail, and the voicemail is full. Google hasn't even updated the business' hours to reflect that it's closed. The company last posted about an upcoming Christmas special on Dec. 6 on Facebook.

Pink Elephant, a used clothing exchange, has opened in downtown Missoula at 301 N. Higgins, the site of the old Green Light store. The business describes itself as dealing in sustainable, upcycled and vintage items for sale. They also buy from the public.

Missoula County commissioners recently approved distribution of $624,738 from the COVID-19 Small Business Job Retention Fund to 27 local businesses impacted by the pandemic to help them retain jobs for low- to moderate-income employees.