Business Buzz: Fort Missoula fundraiser, job creation grants, St. Pat's receives award

Here’s some business news in the Missoula area:

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula is raising money to help the continued preservation of more than 50,000 items in its collection as part of its "Preserving Pieces of Our Past" initiative.

"Many objects in our collection need special care to keep them in excellent condition, including some extremely large items," according to a press release. "Some big items require their own covered structures, like our trolley and train, while others must find room in our collection storage spaces."

Donations to support "Preserving Pieces of Our Past" can be made at https://fortmissoulamuseum.org./donate-form/.

The Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund (BTSF) recently provided grant funding for job creation, planning and workforce training to seven communities across Montana, including Missoula, Polson, Ronan and Kalispell.

The money, through the Montana Department of Commerce, is awarded to local and tribal governments to create good-paying jobs, according to a press release.

Missoula County received $55,000 to assist Silixa, LLC with wage reimbursement, lease rate reduction, equipment, furniture and software that will lead to the creation of 11 new net jobs over two years.

Polson's Rocky Mountain Twist Corporation received $202,500 for equipment and the creation of 27 new jobs within one year.

Rocky Mountain Twist Corporation also received funding to train up to 18 new full-time jobs within two years based in Ronan.

Kalispell's Montana West Economic Development was awarded $26,250 to assist Meat Production Inc. with a feasibility study.

"This BSTF grant funding will help these Montana businesses plan for future growth, generate new opportunities through workforce training, and create long-term employment for workers in these communities," said Montana Department of Commerce Direction Scott Osterman in the release.

Missoula's Providence St. Patrick Hospital was recognized for outstanding patient care for the ninth year in a row.

St. Pat's announced it received the Healthgrades' 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award, placing the hospital in the top 5% of hospitals in the country for patient experience, according to a press release.

“We are proud to receive the highest marks for our efforts to make sure we provide the highest quality, safe care for our patients,” said Joyce Dombrouski, chief executive of Providence Montana, in the release. “This is the ninth year in a row we have we received this outstanding award, and I’m proud of every member of our team.”

In addition, Healthgrades’ “Specialty Excellence Awards” recognize the top 10 percent of hospitals across the country in 17 specialty care areas. St. Pat’s was recognized as a:

• Five-Star Recipient for total knee replacement

• Five-Star Recipient for spinal fusion surgery for five years in a row

• Five-Star Recipient for treatment of pneumonia for two years in a row

• Five-Star Recipient for treatment of bowel obstruction

• Five-Star Recipient for treatment of sepsis for 10 years in a row

A five-star rating reflects better-than-expected clinical outcomes, the release said. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.