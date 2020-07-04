Business Buzz: France steps down; 1,800 apartments planned

“Tim’s quiet, consensus building and knowledgeable leadership style has guided the BID Board to significant accomplishments,” said Dan Cederberg, who also serves on the BID Board of Directors. “Tim has been a great leader and voice for the small business in our community. He always asked himself and the board ‘What is best for BID ratepayers?’ when addressing issues and solving problems. His contributions have had a direct impact on improving the safety and economic well-being of Downtown. He has made a difference for Missoula, and we are going to miss him more than we can express!”

Last month the BID Board elected Charlie Beaton, owner of Big Dipper Ice Cream, to serve as Chairman of the Board. Scott Stearns of Boone Karlberg was elected Vice Chair.

France’s departure leaves an open seat on the BID Board. Downtown property owners interested in serving on the BID Board and representing small parcels (under 20,000 square feet) in the district are encouraged to reach out to Missoula Mayor Engen.

A local real estate company, Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors, conducted a survey of multifamily housing and found that vacancy in Missoula rose slightly from 3.63% in the first quarter to 4.19% in the second quarter.