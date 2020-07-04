Business Buzz: France steps down; 1,800 apartments planned

Here's a roundup of press releases regarding business news in the Missoula area:
Tim France, owner of Worden’s Market for almost 40 years, served on the Board of Directors of the Downtown Business Improvement District of Missoula since its creation in 2005, and served as president of the board since 2008. After 15 years of service to the Downtown BID, France has completed his final term of service to the entity focused on improving the health, safety and cleanliness of Downtown Missoula.
“Our Downtown community has benefited greatly from the long-standing service of Tim France,” said Linda McCarthy, executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership. “Tim’s passion for and dedication to a vibrant city center has made Downtown a better place for both those who are vested in downtown properties and businesses, as well as those who have only visited Downtown Missoula on occasion.”
During his tenure on the board, the BID created the Downtown Ambassador program, the Downtown Clean Team program, and the Dedicated Downtown Police Officer program. Under his direction as president of the board, the BID created the first-ever Downtown Master Plan in 2008 and updated the plan in 2019. The BID also created the Business Development program during his tenure as president. Over the course of the last 10 years, more than $800 million has been invested in Downtown from both the private and public sectors.
“Tim’s quiet, consensus building and knowledgeable leadership style has guided the BID Board to significant accomplishments,” said Dan Cederberg, who also serves on the BID Board of Directors. “Tim has been a great leader and voice for the small business in our community. He always asked himself and the board ‘What is best for BID ratepayers?’ when addressing issues and solving problems. His contributions have had a direct impact on improving the safety and economic well-being of Downtown. He has made a difference for Missoula, and we are going to miss him more than we can express!”
Last month the BID Board elected Charlie Beaton, owner of Big Dipper Ice Cream, to serve as Chairman of the Board. Scott Stearns of Boone Karlberg was elected Vice Chair.
France’s departure leaves an open seat on the BID Board. Downtown property owners interested in serving on the BID Board and representing small parcels (under 20,000 square feet) in the district are encouraged to reach out to Missoula Mayor Engen.
A local real estate company, Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors, conducted a survey of multifamily housing and found that vacancy in Missoula rose slightly from 3.63% in the first quarter to 4.19% in the second quarter.
“On one hand, low vacancy rates mean that investing in rental properties is a smart bet. Those properties will usually be full of renters and showing a profit,” said Matt Mellott of Sterling CRE. “But, on the other hand, low vacancy rates means that Missoula renters probably have a hard time finding a place to live. That’s a challenging reality, one that sometimes gets lost when we talk about affordable housing.”
Rent asking prices increased 3.2% in the same time period. There were a higher-than-usual number of early terminations, possibly due to University of Montana students departing when campus closed, Mellott added.
New apartments slated for 2020 were down, with only 82 new units being delivered in the first half of 2020, according to a press release from Sterling. With an additional 90 units under construction, Missoula may see a 35% decrease in new apartments in the market over 2019.
“That’s definitely a big change, and one we’ll be tracking carefully,” said Mellott.
The construction outlook for the 2021-2022 construction season suggests another 1,800 apartments are planned for Missoula County.
“If those apartments stay on track to deliver as planned, that’s great for Missoula,” Mellott noted. “But we’re always looking for opportunities to support the growing multifamily market. Demand to live here just keeps increasing.”
Josh Plum, formerly a part of the Plum Team EXIT Realty Missoula, has made the launch of his own independent brokerage, Point 6 Real Estate. He is joined by his licensed assistant and buyer’s agent Jayde Conrad. In a press release, they said they are excited to announce this new endeavor and are looking forward to elevating their brand, marketing, and services to clients in western Montana.
Cornerstone Healthcare, a subsidiary of hospice, home health and senior living company the Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG), has purchased Montana-based Hospice of Missoula for an undisclosed amount, marking the company’s first foray into that state’s market, according to a press release.
Pennant indicated that the company intended to seek out further acquisition opportunities throughout 2020, targeting strategic and under-performing organizations of all sizes.
“We are delighted to announce our entry into Montana through this hospice acquisition,” said Danny Walker, Pennant’s president and CEO said. “We believe health care is a local endeavor, so we are very methodical about entering a new state, ensuring we spend significant time beforehand to better understand its regulatory, clinical and operational nuances. We have carefully looked for the right opportunity to bring our innovative operating model and high-quality hospice care to the residents of the Big Sky State and believe we have found that opportunity with this acquisition.”
