Here's a look at some business news in the Missoula area:
Fuddruckers, a chain burger restaurant on North Reserve Street in Missoula, has closed. The owners, Russ and Patsy Klare, posted a Facebook message on Friday saying it was time to close after a quarter of a century.
"Well, today we say good by to our baby for 25 years," the post read. "(It is) time to move on to the next chapter in our lives. After 40 years in managing a restaurant, (it is) time to move on. All we can hope for is the Lord has our road picked out, and we can find it. We are going to miss all those people who blessed us by working so hard for us and the guests who supported us all those years. You all will be missed and never forgotten."
The restaurant was known for free Thanksgiving meals and employing people with disabilities.
The terms for 28 positions on Missoula County boards and committees will expire on Dec. 31, 2019. Current members who are eligible for reappointment must submit a letter of interest to the Missoula Board of County Commissioners if they would like to continue serving. New applicants are also encouraged to apply. All applications are available online or in the Commissioners’ Office, located at 199 W. Pine St. in Missoula. Submissions may be filed electronically or emailed to bcc@missoulacounty.us. Deadline for applications and letters of interest is Saturday, Nov. 23.
A dating advice app called Charmed, developed by a team in Missoula, will compete for a $50,000 investment by Frontier Angels during the Early Stage Statewide Showcase at the Wilma on Nov. 7.
Born out of a passion to land people more dates, Charmed is an advice app designed to help online daters easily share their dating matches’ profiles, conversations, and more with their closest friend. That’s according to Charmed vice president for communications Jackie Rapetti.
"Unlike dating apps including Tinder and Bumble, Charmed integrates with these popular apps, allowing users to bring their friends into both new and existing conversations,” she said.
And while Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble allow users to share profiles with friends, Charmed takes it a step further by enabling users to share their conversations and suggest replies, according to CEO Taylor Margot.
“So many people are screenshotting and sending their online dating conversations to friends to get advice on what to say or do next,” Margot said. “I thought, why not have friends join from the start and have a say in the chat itself?”
Margot hopes Charmed will ultimately get people to go out on more real dates.
“If we can help even one person go on a date because their friends were able to help them, that’s a success,” Margot said.
The company was named a ‘Montana Startup to Watch 2019' by Montana High Tech Business Alliance.
Enterprise Truck Rental has opened a new location in Missoula, its first in the western Montana region. The facility, situated on a two-acre lot at 7910 Thornton Drive, offers a one-stop shop for vehicle rentals to local customers and is poised to support nearby communities including Helena, Butte, Kalispell and Great Falls as well as parts of northern Idaho.
In addition to offering customers more convenient truck rental locations, the Missoula facility is creating opportunities for local Enterprise employees to grow their careers, according to Derrick Hartse, a regional manager for Enterprise.
“Over time, we’ve seen an increasing demand for commercial grade trucks from customers in western Montana, as well as a need to grow our operating footprint throughout the region,” Hartse said. “Our new truck rental branch in Missoula allows us to better serve customers, and to provide reliable and convenient truck rental solutions to a large base of customers who previously had little to no options.”
The new location currently employs a full-time, three-person team led by branch manager Ryan Reddick, who was promoted from his role as assistant manager in Billings, Montana. As the business continues to grow throughout the western Montana region, more employees will be hired to help meet customers’ needs.
The Missoula Enterprise Truck Rental location provides access to a wide range of cargo vans, box trucks and tow-capable pickup trucks for both business and personal use. The branch is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and is closed on Sunday.