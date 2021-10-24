Business Buzz: Grants for small-scale farmers, markets available

Some business news in the Missoula area:

Small-scale farmers, food processors or distributors, or farmers markets financially impacted by COVID-19 can now apply for up to $20,000 to recover costs related to the pandemic. The National Center for Appropriate Technology is helping food producers access these dollars through the USDA’s Pandemic Response and Safety Grant Program. Applications are now open until Nov. 22.

If you operate a small farm producing specialty crops whose annual revenue is less than $1 million, run a farmers market, food hub, community supported agriculture farm, a small food processing business or food manufacturing operation, you may be eligible for grant funding.

According to the USDA, the pandemic-related costs that are recoverable through this grant program relate to the following areas, and include estimating staff time to implement:

• Workplace Safety: Implementing workplace safety measures to protect against COVID-19 such as providing personal protective equipment, thermometers, cleaning supplies, sanitizers, hand washing stations, installation and purchase of air filters or new signage.