Business Buzz: Health food cafe expands to second location in Missoula

Here’s some business news in the Missoula area:

Green Source, a Missoula health food cafe on the Hip Strip, is expanding and opening a second location on Russell Street.

“Green Source is expanding and taking over the bistro at VRTX Fitness,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to join forces and serve up so much love in the form of nourishment to our community.”

The new spot will be called Encore.

“Encore will be open to the public and our offerings will spill out onto the gorgeous rooftop deck in the springtime,” the restaurant wrote. “Stay tuned, we’re working our butts off to get this rolling asap!”

The Blackfoot Cafe, a restaurant inside Missoula College that’s run by Big Sky Culinary Institute students and instructors, has announced it’s back open.

The restaurant is open from Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at 1205 E. Broadway.

The Montana Lodging and Hospitality Association is pleased to announce that Racene Friede received the association’s “Tourism Friend of the Year Award” during their annual awards banquet on Oct. 27 in Billings.

Friede received the award for her leadership and abilities as the President CEO at Glacier Country Regional Tourism Commission.

“As an Ovando-born and raised Montanan, Racene knows the true value of sharing our state’s positive attributes with visitors from all the world,” said Matt Sease, past chair of the Association. “She has devoted over 25 years to promoting the beauty and values of our state. Those of us who have been fortunate enough to work with Racene can attest to her many efforts to advocate before the Legislature on behalf of the tourism industry and her tenacity to always strive and do what is best for Glacier Country and Montana as a whole.”

Ducrey Cafe and Chocolate, a bistro on Front Street in the ROAM Student Housing building, announced that they are closing their kitchen to focus on chocolate.

“We’ll keep serving coffee and chocolate beverages along with pastries and refrigerated drinks,” the owners wrote on Instagram. “Stay tuned as there might be other changes going forward.”