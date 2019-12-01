Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
Opportunity Resources Inc., a local nonprofit that employs people with disabilities, is hosting its annual Holiday Art Sale from Dec. 2-24th.
Pottery, paintings and other artwork produced by ORI clients are on display at the lobby of the headquarters at 2821 S. Russell St. 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Donna Roness, the marketing and events manager for the organization, said the artwork makes great gifts for the holidays.
For more information call 406-721-8744 or visit https://www.orimt.org/artistsofopportunity.
Home Resource, a nonprofit in Missoula, is hosting a "Fixit Clinic" on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the community room at 1515 Wyoming St.
The event is free and open to the public. There will be coaching offered on sewing and textile mending, re-fashioning and altering, sewing machine troubleshooting, electrical testing and repair, mechanical (small appliances and motors) and 3D printing as needed for small replacement parts.
"Fixit Clinics are fun, hands-on events that demystify technology, empower people with simple repair know-how, and push back against the norms of our unsustainable disposable culture," explained Jeremy Drake of Home Resource. "As part of the growing global 'Right to Repair' movement, these clinics invite us to think critically about our relationship to consumption and demonstrate how repair is a way to reduce the global burdens related to resource extraction and waste."
He added that people can save money by repairing broken appliances and clothes rather than buying new ones.
For more information visit www.homeresource.org or call 406-541-8301. To volunteer as a Fixit coach, email hillary@homeresource.org.