Business Buzz: Home ReSource fundraiser, energy workshop, new food trailer

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Consumer Direct, a Missoula company that provides in-home personal care that supports aging adults and individuals with disabilities to allow them to live in their homes, has announced it will become a publicly-traded company. The company has reached an agreement with DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. for the deal. The combined company will be called Consumer Direct Care Network Inc. and will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CDCN. The company will be led by Ben Bledsoe, Consumer Direct Holdings Inc.'s current CEO and President and the current leadership team.

Consumer Direct has employed 95,000 caregivers over the last 12 months and they have provided care to over 75,000 clients in 14 states.

“CDH is led by a tenured group of committed home care professionals passionate about making it possible for people to live where they want to live, for as long as they want to live there," said Mark Heaney of DTRT.

Bledsoe said the DTRT staff have very relevant healthcare industry experience which aligns well with our operating model.

"DTRT’s financial resources will allow us to invest in our growth and further our core mission of ensuring accountability and value in the management of public funds, transparency in communication and excellence in service delivery to program participants and their caregivers," Bledsoe said in a press release.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development Business Programs director Lad R. Barney will host rural small business owners to attend a free energy workshop.

Barney will join the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Missoula Electric Cooperative, Montana Renewable Energy Association, Small Business Administration, and other local and federal partners to share information and insight for rural businesses interested in energy innovation.

The event, hosted at Missoula Electric Cooperative, will focus on what incentives are available for rural businesses to participate in renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. Morning sessions will include information on various funding sources as well as applicant and project eligibility. Following this, the afternoon session will feature example projects and business testimonials, and an in-depth application workshop for attendees with specific projects in mind.

Small rural business owners who may be interested in reducing their operating costs through energy projects are invited to attend. Registration is free but must be requested in advance as seating is limited.

This event supports USDA Rural Development’s priority area of creating more and better market opportunities to assist rural communities to recover economically.

The event will be from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Missoula Electric Cooperative, 1700 W. Broadway, Missoula. To register, RSVP with Kelsey Lodge at kelseyl@meccoop.com or by calling 406-541-6352.

A complimentary breakfast, sponsored by Missoula Electric, will be served at 7:30 a.m.

True Food Missoula, a weekly food delivery service business, is looking for a new name. The company posted on social media that a few months ago, they got a letter from a group of attorneys representing the multinational corporation True Food Kitchen alerting them that "True Food" is trademarked.

So, they are looking for ideas. Send an email to truefoodmissoula@gmail.com and if the company uses one of the words you suggest, not including prepositions, you can win a $150 gift card.

A new food trailer has opened in Sula in the southern Bitterroot Valley. Summer's Place is open 7 a.m.-9 a.m. for coffee and pastries and then from noon until 9 p.m. for lunch and dinner. Just look for the big pink trailer on the side of the road.

Home ReSource, a nonprofit in Missoula that takes donated construction and housing materials and sells them to the community, is hosting a fundraiser on Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Commercial Building at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. There will be a silent live auction of everything built during the Spontaneous Construction event earlier this fall. There will be dinner by Riversong Gourmet, dessert from Bernice's Bakery, drinks from the Dram Shop and live music by Mudslide Charley. To buy tickets go online to Homeresource.org.