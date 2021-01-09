Business Buzz: Housing committee, Flying Squirrel details, Clyde moves

"As a result of the pandemic, Flying Squirrel has seen a dramatic decrease in park admissions at the Missoula location," he said. "While admissions lagged, the management team sought to negotiate with the California-based landlord of the property. Despite numerous overtures and attempts to find amicable resolution, Flying Squirrel was unable to secure reasonable accommodations to ensure the company could remain in business."

He said they're unable to pay the outstanding rent and the "California-based landlord", which is Kalsun 1 LLC out of Arcadia, California according to property tax records, has declined to provide any relief.

"Flying Squirrel intends to exercise all legal avenues to remain in the Missoula community," he said. "However, it will be an uphill battle which is still in process."

Luke and Cody Schueler grew up in Hamilton, Montana. They said they will honor refunding those customers who purchased passes for future use if the business is unable to reopen.

He said they've been leasing the 25,000-square-foot building for $34,0000 per month.