Business Buzz: Hub closes, Old Post reopens, Scheels grand opening

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
The Hub Family Entertainment Center announced “with deep sadness” on Sept. 13 that it is closing permanently. The business, located at 5055 Expressway, offered indoor go-karts, a two-story laser tag arena, an arcade and a restaurant.
“We have so appreciated the enormous support of the community both near and wide,” the Hub’s website reads. “Because of a devastating and unexpected death in our family last December, we have had no alternative but to make this difficult decision."
"We had planned to stay open longer, but once news of our pending sale became public, keeping and finding employees became all the more difficult. The last nine years have been amazing and we really have loved every minute of time we have spent with you and your families.”
Scheels All Sports has announced that it will open its massive Missoula store on Oct. 2. The sporting goods retailer is located at the Southgate Mall. The store will open at 9 a.m. but festivities will start in the parking lot at 7 a.m.
There will be a ribbon-cutting, in-store giveaways, yard games, food trucks, coffee, ax throwing and candied-nut samples from the cafe inside Scheels.
“We believe SCHEELS is a perfect addition to the dynamic mix of stores, services, and experiences our shopping center offers," said Southgate Mall general manager Tim Winger. "We are confident they’ll bring with them the best of sporting goods, gear and apparel in western Montana, while providing premier customer service and unforgettable experiences."
Southgate Mall will be celebrating the grand opening with Missoula’s first Flannel Fest, starting at noon. The community is invited to throw on their favorite flannels and join in for a litany of activities including live music, giveaways, local beers on tap, fall food, ax throwing, s’mores station, a live chainsaw carving exhibition, free beard trims, kids’ activities and more. There will also be a special meet and greet with the new University of Montana Griz Hockey Team from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Flannel Fest will be from noon to 4 p.m. in The Concourse event space inside the mall next to Scheels.
The Old Post, a restaurant and bar in Missoula, is now open again. The business had been closed for most of the summer because a liquor license transfer issue took longer than the company expected.
The company announced on Instagram that they are “just about back” and are looking for full-time staff.
“We are looking for full time staff to get us back up and running,” the business wrote. “We have competitive wages with health insurance and other fun benefits for full time employees starting January 1.”
Highlander Beer, originally founded in Missoula in 1910 and relaunched in 2015, has elevated Hannah Talbott to the position of president of the company. The company’s board of managers announced the promotion after sustained growth in distribution and plans for a new brewery location in Salmon, Idaho. Talbott has served as the general manager since 2017 and is part owner of the brewery.
“In an increasingly competitive market, Hannah has positioned Highlander to be one of the fastest growing breweries in Montana,” said Marc Pierce, board chair of Highlander Beer. “Even through a global pandemic, Hannah’s leadership has led to steady growth, including plans to open a second location in Salmon, Idaho, next year and expanded distribution of the fan favorite 'Strange Haze' and other canned beers into the Idaho market.”
Talbott attended the Siebel Institute in Chicago in 2012, where she completed the World Brewing Academy Brewing Technology Program. She then received a Master's in Business Administration at Colorado State University in 2015. In 2016, Talbott became a Certified Cicerone. She went on to serve as brewer and CEO of a brewpub outside of Minneapolis before being hired by Highlander.
Highlander currently employs 35 team members.
The White House has announced the appointment of MoFi President Dave Glaser and eight other people to the Community Development Advisory Board by President Joe Biden. The board advises the Director of the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, a division of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The CDFI Fund’s mission is to expand economic opportunity for underserved people and communities by supporting the growth of community development lenders, investors and financial service providers. MoFi is a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution operating across Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, eastern Washington and eastern Oregon.
“At MoFi, we believe that responsible, flexible capital can have a transformative impact, helping individuals and businesses outside the financial mainstream gain self-sufficiency, build wealth and improve the livelihoods of their families and communities,” Glaser said.
“As we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s more work to be done, and as a member of the Board I’m incredibly honored to help guide the efforts of the CDFI Fund to create opportunities where they are needed most across the country.”
Glaser has worked for the organization since 2007 and lives with his family in Missoula.