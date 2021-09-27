Business Buzz: Hub closes, Old Post reopens, Scheels grand opening

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The Hub Family Entertainment Center announced “with deep sadness” on Sept. 13 that it is closing permanently. The business, located at 5055 Expressway, offered indoor go-karts, a two-story laser tag arena, an arcade and a restaurant.

“We have so appreciated the enormous support of the community both near and wide,” the Hub’s website reads. “Because of a devastating and unexpected death in our family last December, we have had no alternative but to make this difficult decision."

"We had planned to stay open longer, but once news of our pending sale became public, keeping and finding employees became all the more difficult. The last nine years have been amazing and we really have loved every minute of time we have spent with you and your families.”

Scheels All Sports has announced that it will open its massive Missoula store on Oct. 2. The sporting goods retailer is located at the Southgate Mall. The store will open at 9 a.m. but festivities will start in the parking lot at 7 a.m.

There will be a ribbon-cutting, in-store giveaways, yard games, food trucks, coffee, ax throwing and candied-nut samples from the cafe inside Scheels.