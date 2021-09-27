Business Buzz: Hub closes, Old Post set to reopen, Scheels grand opening

Southgate Mall will be celebrating the grand opening with Missoula’s first Flannel Fest, starting at noon. The community is invited to throw on their favorite flannels and join in for a litany of activities including live music, giveaways, local beers on tap, fall food, ax throwing, s’mores station, a live chainsaw carving exhibition, free beard trims, kids’ activities and more. There will also be a special meet and greet with the new University of Montana Griz Hockey Team from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Flannel Fest will be from noon to 4 p.m. in The Concourse event space inside the mall next to Scheels.

The Old Post, a restaurant and bar in Missoula, has announced that they should be open in 2022. The business has been closed for most of the summer because a liquor license transfer issue took longer than the company expected.

The company announced on Instagram that they are “just about back” and are looking for full-time staff.

“We are looking for full time staff to get us back up and running,” the business wrote. “We have competitive wages with health insurance and other fun benefits for full time employees starting January 1.”