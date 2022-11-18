Business Buzz: Indigenous market coming up, Costco expansion, lantern tours

Here’s some business news in the Missoula area:

Indigenous Made Missoula, First Interstate Bank and the All Nations Health Center are hosting the First Peoples’ Winter Market on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Missoula Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Building 13. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature Indigenous entrepreneurs, a DJ, live music, raffle drawings, info booths and food trucks. The Jeannette Rankin Peace Center is sponsoring vendor booth fees, reducing a barrier of entry for 20 Indigenous entrepreneurs.

The food court at the Missoula Costco is finally open. The retail store has been under construction for the past several years for a large expansion project.

Local sports journalist Zach Kaplan was one of the many Missoula residents excited about the ability to get pizza at Costco.

"In an incredible development, I’m happy to report the Missoula Costco food court is finally back open after 9(?) months of renovations," Kaplan wrote on Twitter. "Our long local nightmare is over."

The Cognizant Foundation donated $250,000 to University of Montana programs that support the success of the state's Native American population through STEM and higher education, according to a UM press release.

The gift will go toward the continued growth of the Montana American Indians in Math and Science program, which provides early exposure to STEM fields for Native American middle and high school students. The money will also help launch the Indigenous First-Year Experience program on campus.

“These initiatives address the fact that Native American students face barriers to higher education and that Native American students are far less likely than their non-Native peers to major in a STEM field,” said Aaron Thomas, a UM associate professor of chemistry and director of Indigenous Research and STEM Education, in the release.

UM has a longtime partnership with ATG, a Cognizant company founded and based in Missoula, which provides consulting and implementation services focused on the Salesforce Platform, the release said. Their work together includes a joint program that provides upskilling to Montanans to prepare them to work for companies like ATG and Cognizant.

“The University of Montana has been an integral part of Cognizant ATG’s growth, and we are thrilled Cognizant has invested in the University’s MT AIMS and Indigenous First-Year Experience programs to bolster pathways to college and STEM careers for Native American students across the state of Montana,” said Tom Stergios, ATG senior vice president of strategy, IP and offerings, in the release.

The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation has selected 100 food banks, food pantries, rescue missions, homeless shelters, and Salvation Army organizations across Montana to receive a combined $350,000 in additional grant funds to aid them in helping Montana’s most vulnerable citizens during the holiday season. The Foundation’s Holiday Giving Program is in addition to other grants that are awarded annually to these basic needs organizations and is intended to provide the resources they need to ensure that individuals and families have nutritious food during the holiday season.

“Virtually all basic needs organizations continue to struggle to meet the growing demand for their services, and these additional funds will hopefully help address shortages of food, shelter, clothing and other basic needs,” Foundation Executive Director Mike Halligan said. “Our goal with this donation is to get badly needed resources into the hands of the staff and volunteers of these critically important organizations, especially now with the winter months approaching.”

Missoula recipients include the Missoula Food Bank, Poverello Center, River of Life Ministries Inc., Salvation Army - Missoula, Montana Food Bank Network Inc., and Union Gospel Mission of Missoula - Hope Rescue Mission.

In Montana, 1 in 10 people struggle with hunger and 1 in 6 Montana children live in homes that face food insecurity, putting them at risk of hunger. Good nutrition, particularly in the early years of life, is important for establishing a solid foundation that affects a child’s future physical and mental health, academic achievement, and economic productivity.

Providence St. Patrick Hospital has achieved the Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award for the ninth year in a row, according to a press release. The recognition places St. Pat's among the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, the release said.

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula has announced the return of the Holiday Lantern Tours Dec. 9-11.

This living history program will have guests stepping back in time to celebrate the holiday season in western Montana through the decades,” said Stacy Carr-Poole, the organization’s development and communications coordinator. “This year’s tour will include five vignettes that have guests visiting five of our historic buildings. Visitors will meet a fascinating cast of characters who will share their lives and experiences. The program is interactive, and guests will help celebrate the holidays with the reenactors.”

She said 10 tours are available over the weekend and they always sell out. The cost is free for all museum members and $10 per person for all non-members. For more information visit fortmissoulamuseum.org/event/hmfm-holiday-lantern-tours/.