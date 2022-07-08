Business Buzz: Japanese fusion food truck; new crepe and tea shop, UM river shuttle returns

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

More floaters will be able to grab their tubes this summer and hop on the University of Montana’s free Clark Fork River Recreation Shuttle.

The UDASH shuttle has expanded services in its second year and starts Thursday, July 7, and run each Thursday through Sunday until Aug. 28. Shuttles will run every hour on the hour, starting at noon, with the last trip departing UM at 6 p.m. Half-hour service will be provided on Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

You needn't be a student to get a ride.

Each shuttle, which can accommodate up to 20 people and their flotation devices, will run from UM’s Campus Recreation Center to the Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site in East Missoula and to Milltown State Park upon request.

“I am beyond excited for this shuttle,” said Elizabeth Bowles, president of the Associated Students of the University of Montana. “The Office of Transportation has done a great job of providing students and community members with an easy and worry-free solution to enjoying the river.”

The shuttles began last summer as a pilot project developed in partnership with Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks, Clark Fork Coalition, the Missoula Downtown Partnership, Mountain Line, Missoula County and the City of Missoula.

A year after its pilot run, the UM River Shuttle is back with expanded service thanks to contributions from Mountain Line, the UM Excellence Fund, the Vice Provost for Student Success and the UM Summer program.

“The great support and use of the pilot river shuttle last summer helped reduce parking congestion at one of our most popular Missoula access sites,” said Randy Arnold, regional supervisor at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. “We’re really excited to see the building off of that success, while adjusting to what we collectively learned.”

Floaters can bring their inflated or deflated tubes on the bus, and tubes are available to rent at UM Campus Recreation’s Outdoor Program. Large groups are strongly encouraged to RSVP. Those needing to park on campus can obtain a parking permit from the shuttle drivers.

There are a host of take-out spots on the Clark Fork River near campus. For a detailed map visit https://destinationmissoula.org/files/downtown-river-map.pdf. For more information on the UDASH River Shuttle, visit udash.org/river.

“We were really impressed by the immediate popularity of this service,” said Danny Gundlach, transit supervisor for UM’s Office of Transportation, which operates the UDASH bus service. “We are very proud to offer a service that improves student safety, enhances access to recreation and reduces congestion at river access sites.”

A new tea and crepe shop looks like it's opening in downtown Missoula soon. A sign on the door of one of the ground-floor tenant spaces at the Radio Central Building at 127 E. Main says "T & Crepe Thai Ice Cream Roll" is opening soon. A menu at their website, teaandcrepe.com, lists all sorts of menu items, including a seaweed salad rice ball, yogurt lemonade and a banana chocolate crepe. The sign only says they're "opening soon." The store has other locations in North Dakota.

Aiko's, a Japanese fusion food stand in Missoula, has upgraded to a large food truck. Owner Katie Webber, a Japanese American who introduced her family's food to Missoula, said the truck was necessary for rainy days.

Their chicken karaage is deep-fried marinated chicken thighs served with an Asian slaw and rice. Their potato korokke meal consists of potato patties stuffed with carrots and cabbage then deep-fried. Webber said she was inspired by her grandmother's cooking.

Aiko's The new Aiko's food truck.

"People like fried food," Webber explained. "People like fried chicken and fried potatoes, so we started with those before we introduce our more traditional dishes.

They also have mochi donuts.

They'll be at Western Cider Wednesday and Friday nights. On Tuesdays, they'll be at the Tuesday Night Farmers Market at the north end of Higgins Avenue, and on Thursday nights they'll be at the Orchard Homes farmers market. On Saturdays, they can be found at the Clark Fork River Market.