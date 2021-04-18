Business Buzz: Ladies Night in downtown Missoula; new business loan program

"I think my customers have more fun during Ladies Night than any other time they are in downtown Missoula," Livingston said.

For more information on Downtown Ladies Night, and to view a list of participating businesses and their promotions, visit missouladowntown.com/ladies-night or contact the Downtown Missoula Partnership staff via phone at 406-543-4238 or email info@missouladowntown.com.

A Missoula-headquartered nonprofit organization has a new capital loan program with attractive rates to help businesses that may have run through their reserves during the pandemic.

MoFi has announced that it is partnering with Wells Fargo for the new Thrive loan program.

MoFi piloted the Thrive loan program in November and with the help of a recent $2.1 million grant from Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund, the community development lender has made it even more accessible to small businesses. The Thrive program is expected to help up to 250 businesses across the region, with an estimated average loan size of $40,000. In addition, because Thrive loans support a variety of different uses, the program can help bridge any remaining capital needs for businesses that have already used all available government programs.